Published On Nov 08, 2021 05:03 PM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

The top-spec Shine, now available with a dual-tone paint option, is Rs 90,000 dearer than before

Citroen launched the C5 Aircross in India at introductory prices from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base-spec Feel is now costlier by Rs 1.4 lakh, while the top-spec Shine is dearer by Rs 90,000.

The SUV is now priced from Rs 31.30 lakh to Rs 32.80 lakh.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen unit, a digital instrument panel, panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring, and six airbags.

Gets only a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an 8-speed AT.

The Citroen C5 Aircross' introductory prices have been scrapped seven months after its launch in April this year.

Here's the SUVs latest price list:

Variant New Prices Old Prices Difference Feel Rs 31.30 lakh Rs 29.90 lakh Rs 1.40 lakh Feel Dual Tone Rs 31.80 lakh Rs 30.40 lakh Rs 1.40 lakh Shine Rs 32.80 lakh Rs 31.90 lakh Rs 90,000 Shine Dual Tone Rs 32.80 lakh - -

The base-spec Feel gets a hike of Rs 1.40 lakh, while the top-spec Shine is costlier by Rs 90,000. The latter is now also available in a dual-tone option, at no extra cost.

The C5 Aircross features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable rear seats, powered driver’s seat, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, rear parking camera, blind-spot monitoring, and semi-autonomous park assist.

Citroen offers the C5 Aircross with a 2-litre diesel engine (paired with an 8-speed automatic) making 177PS and 400Nm. The SUV claims to offer a fuel economy of 18.6kmpl. There is no petrol option for the C5 in India.

It rivals the Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan 2021 , and Hyundai Tucson . However, the C5 Aircross is also an indirect competitor to the base-spec variants of larger SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

