Citroen C5 Aircross: Variant-wise Features Detailed
Published On Feb 02, 2021 08:58 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross
Here’s what you can expect from the new premium SUV that is likely to retail from Rs 28 lakh
The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been revealed ahead of its launch in March. The carmaker has detailed the variant-wise features for its premium offering. The SUV will be available in only two trims -- Feel and Shine. However, there is not much of a difference between the two.
The C5 Aircross will be taking on the premium variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. Bookings are expected to begin as we head closer to the car’s launch. However, before you commit to an all-new brand, you should know what the C5 Aircross has to offer:
But first, let’s take a look at the engine specifications and colour choices:
|
Engine
|
Power
|
Torque
|
Transmission
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
2.0-litre diesel
|
177PS
|
400Nm
|
8-speed AT
|
18.6kmpl
The C5 Aircross will be available in seven colour options, including three dual-tone finishes with the black roof:
-
Pearl White + White with black roof
-
Cumulus Grey + Grey with black roof
-
Tijuca Blue + Blue with black roof
-
Perla Nera Black
Feel variant
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
Shine variant (features in addition to those of the previous variant)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
