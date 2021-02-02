  • Login / Register
Citroen C5 Aircross: Variant-wise Features Detailed

Published On Feb 02, 2021 08:58 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

Here’s what you can expect from the new premium SUV that is likely to retail from Rs 28 lakh

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been revealed ahead of its launch in March. The carmaker has detailed the variant-wise features for its premium offering. The SUV will be available in only two trims -- Feel and Shine. However, there is not much of a difference between the two.

The C5 Aircross will be taking on the premium variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. Bookings are expected to begin as we head closer to the car’s launch. However, before you commit to an all-new brand, you should know what the C5 Aircross has to offer:

But first, let’s take a look at the engine specifications and colour choices:

Engine

Power 

Torque

Transmission

Fuel Efficiency

2.0-litre diesel

177PS

400Nm

8-speed AT

18.6kmpl

The C5 Aircross will be available in seven colour options, including three dual-tone finishes with the black roof:

  • Pearl White + White with black roof

  • Cumulus Grey + Grey with black roof

  • Tijuca Blue + Blue with black roof

  • Perla Nera Black

Feel variant

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Matte black upper grille

  • 18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloys

  • Halogen headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillamps

  • Front fog lamps w/cornering function

  • Chrome dual-exhaust pipes

  • Grained leather/cloth upholstery

  • Comfort seats

  • Alloy pedals

  • Power - adjustable driver’s seat

  • 6-way adjustable front passenger seat

  • 3 independent full-size rear seats with slide, recline and folding

  • Front console armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable front and rear headrests

  • Double laminated front windows

  • Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

  • Air quality system with filters for pollen, fine particles and odour

  • Engine stop-start

  • Heater ORVMs

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster

  • Cruise control with limiter and memory settings

  • Keyless entry with smart key

  • Park assist (auto guidance for bay parking and parallel parking)

  • 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

  • 6-speakers

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 6 airbags (2 front, 2 side, 2 curtain)

  • Blind spot monitor

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Electric parking brake

  • Traction control with modes - Standard, Snow, Sand, All Terrain (Mud, Damp Grass etc)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Electronic stability, hill descent, hill assist

  • Driver tiredness warning

  • Rear windshield defogger

  • Tyre pressure monitor

Shine variant (features in addition to those of the previous variant)

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
 

  • LED  headlamps

  • Panoramic sunroof

  

  • Powered tailgate

    
   
1 comment
1
C
ca arvind jain
Feb 4, 2021 10:52:49 AM

It's a super SUV vehicle,.

