Citroen C5 Aircross: Variant-wise Features Detailed

Published On Feb 02, 2021 08:58 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

Here’s what you can expect from the new premium SUV that is likely to retail from Rs 28 lakh

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been revealed ahead of its launch in March. The carmaker has detailed the variant-wise features for its premium offering. The SUV will be available in only two trims -- Feel and Shine. However, there is not much of a difference between the two.

The C5 Aircross will be taking on the premium variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. Bookings are expected to begin as we head closer to the car’s launch. However, before you commit to an all-new brand, you should know what the C5 Aircross has to offer:

But first, let’s take a look at the engine specifications and colour choices:

Engine Power Torque Transmission Fuel Efficiency 2.0-litre diesel 177PS 400Nm 8-speed AT 18.6kmpl

The C5 Aircross will be available in seven colour options, including three dual-tone finishes with the black roof:

Pearl White + White with black roof

Cumulus Grey + Grey with black roof

Tijuca Blue + Blue with black roof

Perla Nera Black

Feel variant

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Matte black upper grille

18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloys

Halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

LED taillamps

Front fog lamps w/cornering function

Chrome dual-exhaust pipes Grained leather/cloth upholstery

Comfort seats

Alloy pedals

Power - adjustable driver’s seat

6-way adjustable front passenger seat

3 independent full-size rear seats with slide, recline and folding

Front console armrest with cupholders

Adjustable front and rear headrests

Double laminated front windows Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Air quality system with filters for pollen, fine particles and odour

Engine stop-start

Heater ORVMs

Rain sensing wipers

12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster

Cruise control with limiter and memory settings

Keyless entry with smart key

Park assist (auto guidance for bay parking and parallel parking) 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

6-speakers

Steering mounted controls 6 airbags (2 front, 2 side, 2 curtain)

Blind spot monitor

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Electric parking brake

Traction control with modes - Standard, Snow, Sand, All Terrain (Mud, Damp Grass etc)

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Electronic stability, hill descent, hill assist

Driver tiredness warning

Rear windshield defogger

Tyre pressure monitor

Shine variant (features in addition to those of the previous variant)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps

Panoramic sunroof Powered tailgate