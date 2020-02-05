India-spec Skoda Karoq Revealed, Will Take On Jeep Compass

Published On Feb 05, 2020 05:51 PM By Rohit for Skoda Karoq

Skoda’s mid-size SUV will be a petrol-only offering in India

Sports a Kodiaq-like front profile with LED headlamps and L-shaped tail lamps.

Powered by a 1.5-litre TSi engine mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Features panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and connected tech.

Key rivals include Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

We had earlier reported that Skoda will be launching its mid-size SUV, the Karoq , in India by mid-2020. Well, the Czech carmaker has unveiled the SUV at the ongoing auto expo and will launch it in April this year.

The Karoq comes with only a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSi petrol engine that makes 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch option. As Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has no plans to sell diesel vehicles in the BS6 era, the Karoq will be a petrol-only product in our country like all its other offerings.

Skoda has packed the Karoq with a host of features. It gets 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, connected car technology, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. It is also offered with safety features such as up to 9 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ABS with EBD.