Hyundai’s i20N Teased In Regular i20 Video

Modified On Mar 06, 2020 03:49 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The i20N will compete with hot hatches that develop power in the 200PS region

Car was teased with a taller bonnet, WRC-type wheels, and a bigger spoiler.

Likely to get a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Unlikely to launch in India.

In a video put out by Hyundai Austria on its YouTube channel, the Korean carmaker has revealed what looks like the upcoming i20N. It will be the performance-oriented version of the recently revealed third-gen i20.

Regular Hyundai i20.

Even though the teaser image of the car was a silhouette of its side profile, the changes were quite evident. It featured a taller bonnet, possibly to accommodate a larger engine, and a redesigned alloy wheel. It looked similar to what Hyundai uses on their WRC cars. Another change that pretty much confirmed for us that this would be the i20N is the spoiler at the back. It’s bigger than the regular third-gen i20.

The engine in the i20N could be the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 204PS and 265Nm in the Hyundai Veloster. This would help it take on the likes of Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI, and the Toyota GR Yaris in global markets.

If you’re wondering when this pocket rocket will come to India, we have disappointing news. It is unlikely to land in India but that shouldn’t stop you from letting Hyundai know just how much you’d appreciate it, if it were to bring it to India. The India-spec third-gen i20 will get the Venue’s 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a significant jump compared to the outgoing model that only comes with an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine.

