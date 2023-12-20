Modified On Dec 20, 2023 03:35 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta 2024

Most of these new launches will be SUVs, with 3 of them being facelifts

Hyundai has been the second-biggest name in the Indian car industry, only after Maruti Suzuki. From entry-level hatchbacks to range-topping electric cars, the Korean marque has its foot in most Indian car segments. However, there are some cars from Hyundai that require a much-needed update, and that’s pretty much what is lined up for next year. Here are all the cars Hyundai will bring to India in 2024:

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Hyundai Creta is one of the carmaker’s most popular cars in India and one of the top-selling SUVs of the country. Since its second-generation model was launched in 2020, the compact SUV hasn’t received any major updates. But now, a much-needed facelift is coming our way next year. The facelifted Creta will come with the same engine options as the facelifted Kia Seltos, which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm) and the segment’s most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm).

In terms of features, most will be carried forward from the current version like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats, but it is also expected to get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera and a suite of level 2 ADAS features.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Image of current Hyundai Alcazar used for reference

Expected Launch: March 2024

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Alongside the facelifted Creta, Hyundai can also launch the Alcazar facelift. The Creta-based three-row SUV was launched in 2021, and got minor changes to its design as well as a new engine option. Though recent, the Alcazar is also due for a facelift.

The facelifted version of Hyundai’s only three-row SUV in India will come with the same engine option as the current Alcazar: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS/253 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm). In terms of features, it could come with dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS features.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Expected Launch: June 2024

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has been unveiled globally recently and will be launched in Europe in early 2024. However, Hyundai’s updated flagship SUV will make it to Indian shores sometime in mid or late 2024.

The new Tucson gets minor changes to the exterior and a revised interior that improves its premium experience. New features include dual-integrated touchscreen setup and touch-based climate control panel. While Hyundai has not revealed any other features, we expect it to be equipped with dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 6 airbags, and ADAS tech. In India, the updated Tucson will most likely continue with the same 2-litre diesel (186 PS/416 Nm) and 2-litre petrol (156 PS/192 Nm) engine options.

New Hyundai Kona Electric

Expected Launch: May 2024

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Hyundai Kona Electric was launched in India back in 2019, and it hasn’t received any updates in India since then. In December 2022, the new-generation’s facelifted Kona Electric was revealed globally and it can also make its entrance into India in 2024.

The latest Kona gets a design revamp inside and out. Internationally, the new Kona Electric will come with two battery pack options – 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh with electric motors making 155 PS and 218 PS, respectively. As per Hyundai, the updated Kona will have a range of up to 490 km and it can be charged from 10-80 percent in 41 minutes.

In terms of features, it will come with dual 12.3-inch displays, a 12-inch heads-up display, 8-speaker Bose sound system, vehicle-2-load (V2L) compatibility, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Expected Launch: April 2024

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Lastly, Hyundai can bring its IONIQ 6 flagship EV sedan to India. Internationally, it comes with the option of a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a single motor churning out 228 PS and 350 Nm. The sedan sibling to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a WLTP-claimed range of over 610 km.

Its features list comprises dual 12.3-inch displays, a heads-up display, 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, and vehicle-2-load (V2L) capability. Its safety features include 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of ADAS features.

All these Hyundai cars are expected to arrive next year and become part of India’s ICE and EV segments. Which ones of these models do you await the most, let us know in the comments below.