Hyundai Verna Facelift Variant Details Revealed

Published On Mar 16, 2020 10:37 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Verna 2020

It will be offered in four variants: S, S+, SX and SX(O).

Pre-launch bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The diesel Verna is offered in three variants: S+, SX and SX(O)

Verna 1.5-litre petrol gets three variants: S, SX and SX(O).

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with DCT is available in the top-spec SX(O) variant only.

Similar to Creta, the facelifted Verna also skips a manual transmission with the 1.0-litre turbo engine.

Prices of the facelifted Verna are expected to range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted Verna in March and the pre-launch bookings for the compact sedan are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 . With the launch just around the corner, the carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise engine details of the updated sedan. So let’s take a look.

The facelifted Verna will be available in four variants: S, S+, SX and SX(O). However, only three variants each will be on offer for petrol and diesel engine options. Where the petrol Verna will be offered in S, SX and SX(O) variants, the diesel sedan will be available in S+, SX and SX(O). It is to be noted that the 1.0-litre turbo unit is limited to the top-spec SX(O) variant only. Here is a detailed list:

S S+ SX SX(O) Petrol 1.5L with 6MT - 1.5L with 6MT or CVT 1.5L with 6MT or CVT/1.0L turbo with 7-DCT. Diesel - 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT or 6AT 1.5L with 6MT or 6AT

Along with the variant details, the carmaker has also revealed colour options for the facelifted Verna.

Phantom Black

Fiery Red

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Starry Night

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Verna in India in the coming few weeks. It is likely to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It will rekindle its rivalry against the likes of the upcoming fifth-gen Honda City , Maruti Ciaz , Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, and Toyota Yaris.

