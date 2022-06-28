Published On Jun 28, 2022 02:57 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue N Line

While the two N Line models will likely have the same engine, the SUV will miss out on the i20 N Line’s 6-speed iMT gearbox option

The Venue N Line will be offered in two trims: N6 and N8.

Expected only with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

To get upgrades to the suspension setup, engine tuning and steering feedback.

Hyundai could offer it with some cosmetic differences including sportier bumpers and all-black cabin theme.

Expected to go on sale in August; could be priced upwards of Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

After introducing the facelifted Venue, it seems that Hyundai will launch the SUV’s N Line version soon. The Venue N Line will be the second model in the carmaker’s Indian lineup to get this treatment. We have now got to know the variant details of the Venue N Line.

Hyundai could offer the Venue N Line in two trims – N6 and N8 – just like the i20 N Line (the first N Line model from Hyundai India). While it will get the same 120PS/172Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the sportier-looking hatch, it will only come paired with the 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) gearbox. The i20 N Line can also be had with an optional 6-speed iMT (clutch-pedal-less manual). However, we will know the exact details closer to its launch.

Like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line too could get a stiffer suspension setup, a retuned engine, sportier exhaust note and reworked steering feedback for improved driving performance. Other chances are likely to be cosmetic in the form of red brake calipers, revised alloy wheel design, and sportier bumpers.

Hyundai i20 N Line cabin

Inside, we expect the sportier Venue N Line to get an all-black cabin theme and possibly N Line-specific red accents all-around. Hyundai isn’t likely to make any changes to the equipment list of the SUV and offer it with the same features as the standard Venue’s top-spec turbo variants.

The carmaker could launch the Venue N Line in August 2022, with an expected starting price of Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it won’t have any direct rivals, its sibling, the Kia Sonet, does get a sportier-looking top-spec ‘GT Line’ trim.

