Hyundai To Offer Plenty Of Powertrain Choices With New Elite i20, Same As Venue

Published On Oct 10, 2020 10:05 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The new-gen Hyundai premium hatchback will be the most powerful in its segment

  • Third-gen Hyundai hatchback is expected to launch in India by Diwali 2020.

  • It made its global debut in February and features a new design inside-out.

  • India-spec model will get the same engines as the Venue: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

  • The i20 turbo variant will be most powerful in the segment, probably producing about 120PS.

  • It could be the first in its segment to offer Hyundai-Kia’s new iMT (clutchless manual) transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine.

Global Spec 2020 Hyundai i20

Hyundai has been steadily updating its model lineup over the last 12 months but one of its best-sellers, the Elite i20 premium hatchback, is still waiting for its turn. Its new-gen iteration made its global debut in February and it is expected to arrive here around Diwali 2020, i.e., by November. The third-gen hatchback has made a big shift in terms of design and powertrains. While we won’t be getting the biggest update of mild-hybrid tech, it’ll get new, more powerful engines and more transmission options as well.

2020 Hyundai i20 - What To Expect?

The 2020 Elite i20 is expected to offer the same engine and gearbox options as the Venue sub-4m SUV. That includes the 1.2-litre petrol engine currently on offer, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and 1.5-litre diesel engines as well. The performance rating and transmission options for these engines is as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS

Torque

114Nm

171Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed iMT

6-speed MT

The new i20 would be the first in its segment to offer the choice of a clutchless manual transmission (iMT). It’ll also be the only other model in its segment besides the Altroz to still be available with a diesel engine in the BS6 era. The turbocharged petrol engine would give the Elite i20 the kind of performance most people expect from its sporty looks while the dual-clutch automatic option should add some refinement and convenience.

Hyundai Venue iMT

Here’s how the petrol-powered 2020 Elite i20 will compare to its premium hatchback rivals:

Model

2020 Elite i20

Maruti Baleno/ Toyota Glanza

Tata Altroz

Honda Jazz

Volkswagen Polo

Engine

1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo

1.2-litre

1.2-litre/ 1.2-litre turbo

1.2-litre

1.0-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo

Power

83PS/ 120PS

83PS, 90PS (mild-hybrid)

86PS/ 110PS

90PS

76PS/110PS

Torque

114Nm/ 171Nm

113Nm

113Nm/ 140Nm (expected)

110Nm

95Nm/175Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, DCT (expected)

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Hyundai Venue 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol

The turbo-powered Elite i20 will make it the most powerful offering in this segment while the Volkswagen Polo TSI is the torquiest. Until Tata launches a DCT automatic option for the upcoming Tata Altroz turbo variant, Hyundai will also be the only one to offer this transmission in the premium hatchback space. Its naturally-aspirated unit is on par with the Baleno but lacks the mild-hybrid option which means it wouldn’t be as efficient.

In terms of diesel power, the Elite i20 will only have the Altroz to compete with so let’s see how their numbers compare:

Model

2020 Elite i20

Tata Altroz

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

Power

100PS

90PS

Torque

240Nm

200Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

The Elite i20 gets a detuned version of the same diesel engine as the one found in the much heavier Creta but it's still more powerful and torquier than its rival. It also offers more performance than what the popular 1.4-litre diesel unit used to offer, which would likely make the new i20 diesel pretty popular too. The only thing rarer than a diesel hatchback these days is a diesel-automatic and both the Elite i20 (likely) and Altroz decided to skip on that pricey variant.

Global Spec 2020 Hyundai i20 Interior

Hyundai will be offering a new i20 N in international markets with even more performance and sportier cosmetics but that is unlikely to be offered in India. We might still get the N-line variant for the cosmetic updates with the turbo-petrol engine.

Third-gen Hyundai i20 Gets Sportier-Looking N Line Trim

The third-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to offer a lot more features than the current model in its all-new cabin and you can read more about it here.

Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price

    Sonny

