Hyundai To Offer Plenty Of Powertrain Choices With New Elite i20, Same As Venue

Published On Oct 10, 2020 10:05 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The new-gen Hyundai premium hatchback will be the most powerful in its segment

Third-gen Hyundai hatchback is expected to launch in India by Diwali 2020.

It made its global debut in February and features a new design inside-out.

India-spec model will get the same engines as the Venue: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The i20 turbo variant will be most powerful in the segment, probably producing about 120PS.

It could be the first in its segment to offer Hyundai-Kia’s new iMT (clutchless manual) transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai has been steadily updating its model lineup over the last 12 months but one of its best-sellers, the Elite i20 premium hatchback, is still waiting for its turn. Its new-gen iteration made its global debut in February and it is expected to arrive here around Diwali 2020, i.e., by November. The third-gen hatchback has made a big shift in terms of design and powertrains. While we won’t be getting the biggest update of mild-hybrid tech, it’ll get new, more powerful engines and more transmission options as well.

The 2020 Elite i20 is expected to offer the same engine and gearbox options as the Venue sub-4m SUV. That includes the 1.2-litre petrol engine currently on offer, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and 1.5-litre diesel engines as well. The performance rating and transmission options for these engines is as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 171Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT

The new i20 would be the first in its segment to offer the choice of a clutchless manual transmission (iMT). It’ll also be the only other model in its segment besides the Altroz to still be available with a diesel engine in the BS6 era. The turbocharged petrol engine would give the Elite i20 the kind of performance most people expect from its sporty looks while the dual-clutch automatic option should add some refinement and convenience.

Here’s how the petrol-powered 2020 Elite i20 will compare to its premium hatchback rivals:

Model 2020 Elite i20 Maruti Baleno/ Toyota Glanza Tata Altroz Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo Engine 1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/ 1.2-litre turbo 1.2-litre 1.0-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo Power 83PS/ 120PS 83PS, 90PS (mild-hybrid) 86PS/ 110PS 90PS 76PS/110PS Torque 114Nm/ 171Nm 113Nm 113Nm/ 140Nm (expected) 110Nm 95Nm/175Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, DCT (expected) 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The turbo-powered Elite i20 will make it the most powerful offering in this segment while the Volkswagen Polo TSI is the torquiest. Until Tata launches a DCT automatic option for the upcoming Tata Altroz turbo variant, Hyundai will also be the only one to offer this transmission in the premium hatchback space. Its naturally-aspirated unit is on par with the Baleno but lacks the mild-hybrid option which means it wouldn’t be as efficient.

In terms of diesel power, the Elite i20 will only have the Altroz to compete with so let’s see how their numbers compare:

Model 2020 Elite i20 Tata Altroz Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 100PS 90PS Torque 240Nm 200Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Elite i20 gets a detuned version of the same diesel engine as the one found in the much heavier Creta but it's still more powerful and torquier than its rival. It also offers more performance than what the popular 1.4-litre diesel unit used to offer, which would likely make the new i20 diesel pretty popular too. The only thing rarer than a diesel hatchback these days is a diesel-automatic and both the Elite i20 (likely) and Altroz decided to skip on that pricey variant.

Hyundai will be offering a new i20 N in international markets with even more performance and sportier cosmetics but that is unlikely to be offered in India. We might still get the N-line variant for the cosmetic updates with the turbo-petrol engine.

The third-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to offer a lot more features than the current model in its all-new cabin and you can read more about it here.

