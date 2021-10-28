Modified On Oct 28, 2021 09:54 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2022

These are the first spy shots since Hyundai Indonesia released the 2022 Creta’s teaser sketches

The facelifted Creta will debut in Indonesia and is expected to come to India in 2022.

Latest spy shots further confirm the 2022 Tucson-like front grille, vertically stacked LED headlights, and updated design for the taillights.

Hyundai could add a digital driver’s display, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera to the Creta’s equipment list.

Likely to get the same engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Hyundai could offer the iMT gearbox from the Seltos on the 1.5-litre petrol variants.

The 2022 Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Indonesia had released the teaser sketches of the facelifted Creta ahead of its unveiling later this year. The SUV continues to undergo testing and a fresh set of spy shots has surfaced online showing a production-ready test mule draped in a new white and blue camo.

Once again, the images give us a clear look at the revised fascia that’s inspired by the fourth-gen Tucson. We can see the test mule having the ‘Parametric Jewel’ pattern for the front grille flanked by LED DRLs, along with vertically stacked LED headlamps and a new front bumper. From the sides, it remains largely unchanged save for the redesigned alloy wheels. At the back, the 2022 Creta was seen with the redesigned tailgate, which doesn’t have the strip connecting the taillights.

Inside, the cabin is expected to retain the majority of the design elements from the pre-facelift model and could feature new upholstery. Hyundai is expected to offer the facelifted SUV with new features from the Alcazar such as a digital driver’s display and the 360-degree camera. The carmaker could also provide Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the 2022 model. Existing equipment including ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and a panoramic sunroof should continue to be available. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control.

The facelifted Creta is expected to continue with the same engines as the existing model. Currently, it gets a pair of 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) and diesel engines (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) engine. The petrol and diesel get a 6-speed manual as standard with an optional CVT and a 6-speed AT, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, only comes with a 7-speed DCT. We expect Hyundai to add the iMT (clutchless manual) option to the naturally aspirated petrol version of the SUV.

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Creta in India sometime in 2022. We reckon the new Creta could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The facelifted model will continue to fight it out with the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Nissan Kicks.

Image Source: Indra Fathan

