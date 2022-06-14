Published On Jun 14, 2022 03:36 PM By Sonny

Sadly, the short video does not actually show anything about the model, but hints at its smoothened silhouette

Next dedicated EV in Hyundai’s global line-up will be the Ioniq 6 sedan.

Teaser hints at sedan proportions but a smooth and streamlined silhouette.

Smooth design helps lower drag which allows for increased range and faster speeds.

Will be based on the same E-GMP platform as Ioniq 5 and could get similar powertrains too.

Likely to get a 77.4kWh battery pack which should comfortably deliver a range of over 500km.

Hyundai’s dedicated EV arm Ioniq is set to expand with the arrival of a new model this year. In its latest teaser, the Korean carmaker has dropped a hint about the Ioniq 6, which it calls an electrified streamliner.

The term ‘streamliner’ was once used to refer to high-speed trains whose design was streamlined to cut through air with ease. The Ioniq 6 will be an electric sedan which will also feature a streamlined shape as hinted in the teaser with the visuals of a smooth black pebble and clouds flowing over mountains.

When it comes to EVs, having a shape that contributes to low drag is essential as it helps improve energy efficiency of the vehicle and increase usable range per charge.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to take styling inspiration from the ‘Prophecy’ concept which also has an extremely smooth exterior. Spy shots of the upcoming electric sedan under camouflage suggest that the two have very similar proportions.

The Ioniq 6 is poised to be the second global dedicated electric offering from Hyundai, following the Ioniq 5 which has the shape of a midsize crossover hatchback. The sedan will be based on the same E-GMP platform and is expected to use the same battery and powertrain components as the ‘5’ as well.

That includes the 77.4kWh battery pack and the choice of a dual motor AWD or single-motor RWD powertrains with plentiful performance. Based on the figures of the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 should easily be able to offer a range of over 500km.

Hyundai is likely to unveil the Ioniq 6 soon with the EV hitting Korean showrooms by the end of 2022. The Ioniq line of EVs is earmarked for India as well starting with the Ioniq 5 and the ‘6’ could be brought here in 2023.

Related: Hyundai And Kia Unveil New Electric SUV Concepts At L.A. Motor Show 2021

Internationally, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be taking on the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and the upcoming sedan version of the Mercedes EQC.