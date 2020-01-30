Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20 Get BS6 Petrol Engines

Published On Jan 30, 2020 05:59 PM By Sonny

All small Hyundais now get BS6 engines

Hyundai Santro’s 1.1-litre BS6 petrol engine update comes at a premium of upto Rs 27,000.

The previous-gen Grand i10 and soon-to-be-replaced Elite i20 get 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine at a premium of Rs 7,000.

New Elite i20, expected to get BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine, to launch in mid-2020.

Grand i10 Nios to get 1.2-litre BS6 Ecotorq engine from Hyundai Aura.

Hyundai’s small cars have been updated with BS6-compliant petrol engines ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The added premium ranges between Rs 7,000 and Rs 27,000 across models.

The Santro ’s 1.1-litre petrol engine has now been updated to meet BS6 emission standards with both its manual and AMT options. At 69PS and 99Nm, there is no change to the petrol engine’s output. Its prices have increased by Rs 22,000 to Rs 27,000, now ranging between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Surprisingly, there is no price change for the CNG variants, which could also mean that it hasn’t got the BS6 update yet. Here’s the full Santro price list:

Variants BS6 Prices BS4 Prices Difference Era Executive Rs 4.57 lakh Rs 4.30 lakh Rs 27,000 Magna Rs 5.04 lakh Rs 4.82 lakh Rs 22,000 Sportz Rs 5.40 lakh Rs 5.13 lakh Rs 27,000 Asta Rs 5.78 lakh Rs 5.56 lakh Rs 22,000 Magna AMT Rs 5.53 lakh Rs 5.31 lakh Rs 22,000 Sportz AMT Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh Rs 27,000 Magna CNG Rs 5.48 lakh Rs 5.48 lakh NIL Sportz CNG Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh NIL

Meanwhile, the Grand i10 and the Elite i20 get the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It has an output of 83PS and 114Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual and gets a CVT option in the Elite i20. For both models, the BS6 update has added a premium of Rs 7,000 across all variants.

The previous-gen Grand i10 is now priced between Rs 5.86 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh. Meanwhile, the BS6 petrol version of the Elite i20 is priced from Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The next-gen i20 is expected to arrive in India around mid-2020 with a BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine option as well. Here are the variant-wise prices for both:

Grand i10 Petrol Variants BS6 Prices BS4 Prices Difference Magna Solid Rs 5.86 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 7,000 Magna Metallic Rs 5.90 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz Solid Rs 6.21 lakh Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz Metallic Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.17 lakh Rs 7,000 Magna CNG Solid Rs 6.53 lakh Rs 6.46 lakh Rs 7,000 Magna CNG Metallic Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 7,000

Elite i20 Petrol Variants BS6 Prices BS4 Prices Difference Era Rs 5.60 lakh Rs 5.53 lakh Rs 7,000 Magna Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.28 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz + Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz + Dual Tone Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Rs 8.16 lakh Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz + CVT Rs 8.32 lakh RS 8.25 lakh Rs 7,000 Asta (O) CVT Rs 9.21 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Rs 7,000

Hyundai is yet to update the Venue, Creta, Verna and Tucson with BS6 powertrains, all of which can be expected at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 . The Creta will be showcased in its generational update while the Verna and Tucson will be facelifted. The recently launched Aura is the only Hyundai model currently available with an all-BS6 engine lineup, including the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre diesel.

Read More on : Hyundai i20 diesel