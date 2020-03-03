Hyundai Santro Gets AMT Option In Top-spec Asta Variant

Published On Mar 03, 2020 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Santro

The Santro now comes with an AMT gearbox in all petrol variants apart from the base-spec Era variant as seen in the case of the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai launched the BS6 Santro in January 2020.

Its CNG variants are offered only with a 5-speed manual transmission option.

Hyundai has introduced the option of an AMT gearbox in the top-spec petrol Asta variant of the Grand i10 Nios. The carmaker has now replicated the same formula in its entry-level hatchback, the Santro . It is priced at Rs 6.25 lakh while its manual counterpart is priced at Rs 5.78 lakh, thereby indicating a price difference of Rs 47,000.

Until now, the Santro too was offered with an AMT gearbox only in the mid-spec Magna and Sportz variants just like the Grand i10 Nios . These are priced at Rs 5.52 lakh and Rs 5.98 lakh respectively. The top-spec Asta AMT costs Rs 73,000 and Rs 27,000 more than the Magna AMT and Sportz AMT variants respectively.

The Santro is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.1-litre petrol engine that produces 69PS of power and 99Nm of torque. This engine comes with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT option. It is also offered with a CNG kit in the Magna and Sportz variants.

Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback was updated in January 2020 to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It is now priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh. Its prime rivals are the Maruti WagonR and Celerio, Tata Tiago, and Datsun GO.

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

