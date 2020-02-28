Hyundai Aura 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol Mileage Tested: Real vs Claimed

Published On Feb 28, 2020 03:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.5kmpl. But can it stay true to the claimed figure in real-world driving conditions?

Hyundai’s newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura , was launched in January 2020 at a price of Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai offers the Aura with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-litre petrol and diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (only in the SX+ variant priced at Rs 8.54 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). While the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines are offered with both a 5-speed MT and AMT, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is offered only with a 5-speed MT. We recently tested the turbocharged version of the Aura for its fuel efficiency. Let’s take a look at the engine specs, the claimed fuel efficiency, and the actual fuel efficiency of the Aura we tested:

Engine Displacement 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Power 100PS Torque 172Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 20.5kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (city) 14.71kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (highway) 20.44kmpl

As per our test, the Aura fell short by almost 6kmpl in the city, but almost matched its claimed fuel-efficiency figure when driven on the highway.

Now let’s take a look at how it faired in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 17.10kmpl 18.62kmpl 15.81kmpl

If your major usage is restricted to the city with light highway journeys, the Aura will return a fuel-efficiency figure of almost 16kmpl. However, if you use the sedan mainly on wide stretches of roads and highways, the fuel efficiency should go up by almost 3kmpl. In case your travel is equally split between the city and highway, expect the Aura to deliver a mileage of around 17kmpl.

To know more about how the Hyundai Aura drives, read our first drive review here .

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving, climate conditions, and the car’s health. If you own an Aura 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, please feel free to share your findings with us in the comment section below.

