Hyundai Extends Support To Cyclone-affected Customers In West Bengal

Published On May 29, 2020 05:00 PM By Rohit

It is offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone-affected vehicles

Hyundai has set up a relief task force to support affected customers in West Bengal.

Dedicated emergency roadside assistance teams deployed with 20 vehicles.

30 towing trucks have also been put into action to assist in case of vehicle breakdowns.

Hyundai’s helpline number is 18001024645.

India and Bangladesh recently witnessed severe destruction due to cyclone Amphan. Hyundai has now formed a relief task force to help all its affected customers in West Bengal. Those who need assistance can reach out to its customer care team on 18001024645.

Hyundai has set up dedicated emergency roadside assistance teams with 20 vehicles and also deployed 30 towing trucks in the cyclone-hit areas to assist customers facing vehicle breakdowns. It is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone-affected vehicles.

Also See: 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Interior: A Closer Look

Speaking about the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “As a responsible and customer-centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in providing the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. Cyclone Amphan has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers and offer them peace of mind in these challenging times.”

The carmaker has also stepped up its digital services by offering contactless facilities such as online booking and purchase of new models, service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’, as well as online service payment.