Hyundai Elite i20 Diesel Discontinued, Petrol-only Model Until New-gen Arrives

Modified On Mar 18, 2020 04:21 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elite i20

The diesel engine will return in BS6 avatar in the upcoming third-gen i20

The BS4 Elite i20 was offered with a 1.4-litre diesel motor (90PS/220Nm).

Third-gen i20 to come with a BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 100PS and 235Nm.

The existing model continues with the BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT option for now.

The third-gen i20 is expected to be launched by mid-2020.

Hyundai launched the BS6 petrol variants of the Elite i20 in January 2020. The carmaker, however, won’t be upgrading the BS4 diesel variants of the premium hatchback and has taken them off its official website. The Elite i20 diesel was powered by a BS4 1.4-litre diesel engine that delivered 90PS and 220Nm. It was mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre diesel engine has now been discontinued by the carmaker in the country.

That said, the diesel engine will be back in action in the upcoming third-gen i20 . It will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel motor that is rated at 100PS of power and 235Nm of torque. This unit makes 10PS and 15Nm more than the outgoing 1.4-litre diesel engine. Hyundai will also offer the third-gen i20 with two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol along with the existing 1.2-litre unit (83PS/114Nm).

In the Euro-spec third-gen i20, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered in two states of tune: 100PS and 120PS. While the 120PS variant will get a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard, it can also be applied on the 100PS version. This turbo-petrol engine will get the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). The India-spec model should get the 120PS with a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai is unlikely to offer the 48V mild-hybrid system here.

The BS6 Elite i20 petrol is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with other BS6 petrol models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz , and Volkswagen Polo.

