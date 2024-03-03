Modified On Mar 03, 2024 02:00 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

Perhaps the most visually differentiated N Line model yet, it gets an updated fascia on top of the red highlights and dual-tip exhaust

The exterior design of the Hyundai Creta N Line has already been unveiled ahead of its launch on March 11, and customers can also reserve the SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Like other N Line models, the Creta N Line gets a host of exterior styling changes over the regular Creta SUV. Let's explore how the N Line version of the Creta differs from its regular version.

Front

The most significant change on the Hyundai Creta N Line is its front appearance, which is entirely different from that of the regular Creta. The front grille has been completely redesigned, also featuring an N Line badge, while the bumper design is also new. The lower part of the bumper also gets red inserts.

However, the Connected LED DRL strip and position of the LED headlamps remains the same as the regular Creta.

Side

As seen on other N Line models, the Creta N Line also features red inserts on the side skirtings. Another big change on the sportier Creta is the bigger N Line specific 18-inch alloys wheels, with red painted brake callipers. The regular version of the Hyundai Creta gets smaller 17-inch alloy wheels even in its top variant.

Rear

From the rear, the Creta N Line appears very similar to the regular Creta as the changes are relatively subtle unlike the front end. It gets a tweaked bumper design, N Line badging on the tailgate, dual-tip exhaust and sportier roof-integrated spoiler. A smaller design difference can be seen with the reflectors on the Creta N Line which are horizontally aligned, whereas on the regular Creta, they are vertically aligned.

Also, unlike the regular version of the Hyundai Creta, the N Line’s rear bumper integrates an all black skid plate.

What About The Interior?

While we have not been officially shown the interior of the Creta N Line, Hyundai revealed that it will get an all black interior with red cross stitching. Meanwhile, the regular Creta only comes with lighter cabin themes.

Powertrain Option

The Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. The sportier SUV also gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission, in addition to the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT automatic).

With the regular Creta, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The sportier version of the Creta will go up against the Kia Seltos’ GTX Plus and X-Line trims, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun GT and Skoda Kushaq.

