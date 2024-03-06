Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch On March 11

Published On Mar 06, 2024 12:31 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta N Line

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially unveiled, revealing the updated dashboard styling for the sportier version of the compact SUV. There is no change to actual layout or shape, but the now blacked out cabin features various red inserts, a design trait found in other Hyundai N Line models as well.

Red Accents On The Dashboard

The most prominent visual element for the Creta N Line dashboard is the red insert that surrounds the integrated 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and digital gauge cluster. There is another red insert on the passenger side of the dash that extends into their AC vent while the small storage tray also has red ambient lighting.

N Line Elements

Another expected design change for the Creta N Line is that it gets the model-exclusive steering wheel and drive-selector. Both get N Line branding and red cross stitching for the leatherette finish. It also gets a metal finish for the accelerator and brake pedals. More N Line branding can be found on the seats which get a different upholstery as well.

Packed With Features

Since the Creta N Line variants are to be based on the higher variants of the regular Creta SUV, they will also offer some of its key features. This includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, drive modes and dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, the Creta N Line will also come with six airbags, ADAS, and 360-degree camera.

Creta N Line Performance

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol found in the regular Creta, making 160 PS and 253 Nm. While the regular Creta only offers that engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the N Line will also make it available with a 6-speed manual, catering to the driving purists.

However, we are expecting minor mechanical tweaks to the suspension and steering to make the Creta N Line more dynamic than its regular SUV version. It is also expected to get a sporty sounding exhaust thanks to the new dual-tip setup.

Expected Prices And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N Line is set to launch March 11 with a likely starting price of Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be rival to the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line variants as well as the top-spec variants of the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

