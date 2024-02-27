Hyundai Creta N Line First Teaser Out Ahead Of Launch On March 11

Modified On Feb 27, 2024 11:36 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a refreshed fascia over the standard Creta, with red highlights inside and out

The Hyundai Creta N Line will boast N Line-specific highlights inside and out.

It will come with features such as dual 10.25-inch connected screens, dual zone AC, and panoramic sunroof.

The Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm).

Hyundai could also offer the option of a 6-speed manual transmission along with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The Hyundai Creta N Line is going to be the third N Line offering from the Korean automaker in India, following the Hyundai i20 N Line and Hyundai Venue N Line. Set to hit the market on March 11, Hyundai has released the first teaser of the SUV, providing a glimpse of its front design.

What We Saw In The Teaser?

The short video gives us only a fleeting look at the SUV’s front design. That said, we did manage to get a sneak peek at the connected LED DRLs and the revised front grille of the Creta N Line.

Previous undisguised spy images of the Creta N Line have already confirmed a split-LED headlight setup (with the LED DRL strip positioned on top), a tweaked smaller grille, and a chunkier bumper. It is also expected to feature larger 18-inch N Line-specific alloy wheels with red brake calipers, red skirtings on both sides, and a revised rear bumper.

Expected Interior Updates

Though Hyundai has not yet shown the interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line, based on the spy shots, it will get an all-black dashboard with red inserts, and an N Line-specific steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Creta N Line will boast the same features as its regular counterpart, including dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit will include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Updates

The Hyundai Creta N Line will come with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 160 PS and 253 Nm as the regular model. However, it could also get the option of a 6-speed manual transmission in addition to the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Hyundai could also tweak the steering response and suspension system for a sportier driving experience along with a sportier-sounding exhaust system.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N Line could be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while also being a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun GT Line.

