All
All
New
Used
Choose your suitable option for better User experience.
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta Led The Way With Over 16,000 Units Sold In Compact SUVs June 2024 Sales

Modified On Jul 11, 2024 11:11 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta N Line

  • 2.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The sales of the entire compact SUV segment crossed 42,000 units in June 2024

The compact SUV segment has always witnessed a hot battle among the models, with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara being the top picks. In June 2024, the segment's total sales grew by more than 5 percent. Here are the full model-wise sales figures for the segment:

Compact SUVs and crossovers

Models

June 2024

May 2024

MoM Growth (%)

Current market share (%)

Last year’s market share (%)

YoY market share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

16293

14662

11.12

38.34

39.94

-1.6

14050

Maruti Grand Vitara

9679

9736

-0.58

22.77

28.99

-6.22

10008

Kia Seltos

6306

6736

-6.38

14.83

9.89

4.94

7333

Toyota Hyryder

4275

3906

9.44

10.06

7.79

2.27

4874

Honda Elevate

2151

1553

38.5

5.06

0

5.06

3118

Volkswagen Taigun

1519

1561

-2.69

3.57

5

-1.43

1654

Skoda Kushaq

1198

1157

3.54

2.81

5.89

-3.08

1386

MG Astor

938

991

-5.34

2.2

2.46

-0.26

1018

Citroen C3 Aircross

136

125

8.8

0.32

0

0.32

188

Total

42495

40427

5.11

        

Key Takeaways

  • The Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the charts, with over 11 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth. However, the market share dropped by 1.6 percent when compared to the previous year. Notably, the Hyundai Creta sales include those of the Creta N Line too.

2024 Hyundai Creta

  • The yearly market share of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has dropped by 6.22 percent when compared to June 2023, which is the most for any compact SUV. However, its MoM figure witnessed a marginal dip but the Indian marque still dispatched over 9,500 units of the SUV in June 2024.

Maruti Grand Vitara Review

  • The Grand Vitara’s sibling, the Toyota Hyryder, however, crossed the 4,000-unit sales milestone, while its MoM number increased by nearly 9.5 percent. Its market share in June 2024 stood at a little over 10 percent.

  • Sales of the Kia Seltos dropped by over 6 percent when compared to May 2024. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) market share increased by almost 5 percent.

Kia Seltos

  • The biggest MoM growth was witnessed in the sales of the Honda Elevate, which grew by 38.5 percent as the carmaker shipped more than 2,100 units of the SUV.

Honda Elevate

  • The Volkswagen Taigun was another compact SUV whose sales recorded an MoM decline of over 2.5 percent, but still managed to cross the 1,500-unit sales mark. Meanwhile, its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, recorded an MoM growth of 3.5 percent with total sales of nearly 1,200 units.

Volkswagen Taigun: First Drive Review

  • Sales of the MG Astor dropped in June too, this time by over 5 percent. Its market share was just a little over 2 percent in June 2024.

  • The bottom spot of the monthly sales table was occupied by the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV with just 100-odd units dispatched, which was even less than its average sales of the last six months.

Citroen C3 Aircross

  • The entire compact SUV segment has witnessed a rise in demand by 5.11 percent for June, with the numbers crossing 42,000 units.

Want instant updates from the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta N Line on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta N Line

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Creta Led The Way With Over 16,000 Units Sold In Compact SUVs June 2024 Sales
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience