The sales of the entire compact SUV segment crossed 42,000 units in June 2024

The compact SUV segment has always witnessed a hot battle among the models, with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara being the top picks. In June 2024, the segment's total sales grew by more than 5 percent. Here are the full model-wise sales figures for the segment:

Compact SUVs and crossovers Models June 2024 May 2024 MoM Growth (%) Current market share (%) Last year’s market share (%) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 16293 14662 11.12 38.34 39.94 -1.6 14050 Maruti Grand Vitara 9679 9736 -0.58 22.77 28.99 -6.22 10008 Kia Seltos 6306 6736 -6.38 14.83 9.89 4.94 7333 Toyota Hyryder 4275 3906 9.44 10.06 7.79 2.27 4874 Honda Elevate 2151 1553 38.5 5.06 0 5.06 3118 Volkswagen Taigun 1519 1561 -2.69 3.57 5 -1.43 1654 Skoda Kushaq 1198 1157 3.54 2.81 5.89 -3.08 1386 MG Astor 938 991 -5.34 2.2 2.46 -0.26 1018 Citroen C3 Aircross 136 125 8.8 0.32 0 0.32 188 Total 42495 40427 5.11

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the charts, with over 11 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth. However, the market share dropped by 1.6 percent when compared to the previous year. Notably, the Hyundai Creta sales include those of the Creta N Line too.

The yearly market share of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has dropped by 6.22 percent when compared to June 2023, which is the most for any compact SUV. However, its MoM figure witnessed a marginal dip but the Indian marque still dispatched over 9,500 units of the SUV in June 2024.

The Grand Vitara’s sibling, the Toyota Hyryder, however, crossed the 4,000-unit sales milestone, while its MoM number increased by nearly 9.5 percent. Its market share in June 2024 stood at a little over 10 percent.

Sales of the Kia Seltos dropped by over 6 percent when compared to May 2024. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) market share increased by almost 5 percent.

The biggest MoM growth was witnessed in the sales of the Honda Elevate, which grew by 38.5 percent as the carmaker shipped more than 2,100 units of the SUV.

The Volkswagen Taigun was another compact SUV whose sales recorded an MoM decline of over 2.5 percent, but still managed to cross the 1,500-unit sales mark. Meanwhile, its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, recorded an MoM growth of 3.5 percent with total sales of nearly 1,200 units.

Sales of the MG Astor dropped in June too, this time by over 5 percent. Its market share was just a little over 2 percent in June 2024.

The bottom spot of the monthly sales table was occupied by the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV with just 100-odd units dispatched, which was even less than its average sales of the last six months.

The entire compact SUV segment has witnessed a rise in demand by 5.11 percent for June, with the numbers crossing 42,000 units.

