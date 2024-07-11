Hyundai Creta Led The Way With Over 16,000 Units Sold In Compact SUVs June 2024 Sales
Modified On Jul 11, 2024 11:11 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta N Line
The sales of the entire compact SUV segment crossed 42,000 units in June 2024
The compact SUV segment has always witnessed a hot battle among the models, with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara being the top picks. In June 2024, the segment's total sales grew by more than 5 percent. Here are the full model-wise sales figures for the segment:
|
Compact SUVs and crossovers
|
Models
|
June 2024
|
May 2024
|
MoM Growth (%)
|
Current market share (%)
|
Last year’s market share (%)
|
YoY market share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
16293
|
14662
|
11.12
|
38.34
|
39.94
|
-1.6
|
14050
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
9679
|
9736
|
-0.58
|
22.77
|
28.99
|
-6.22
|
10008
|
Kia Seltos
|
6306
|
6736
|
-6.38
|
14.83
|
9.89
|
4.94
|
7333
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
4275
|
3906
|
9.44
|
10.06
|
7.79
|
2.27
|
4874
|
Honda Elevate
|
2151
|
1553
|
38.5
|
5.06
|
0
|
5.06
|
3118
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
1519
|
1561
|
-2.69
|
3.57
|
5
|
-1.43
|
1654
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
1198
|
1157
|
3.54
|
2.81
|
5.89
|
-3.08
|
1386
|
MG Astor
|
938
|
991
|
-5.34
|
2.2
|
2.46
|
-0.26
|
1018
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
136
|
125
|
8.8
|
0.32
|
0
|
0.32
|
188
|
Total
|
42495
|
40427
|
5.11
Key Takeaways
-
The Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the charts, with over 11 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth. However, the market share dropped by 1.6 percent when compared to the previous year. Notably, the Hyundai Creta sales include those of the Creta N Line too.
-
The yearly market share of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has dropped by 6.22 percent when compared to June 2023, which is the most for any compact SUV. However, its MoM figure witnessed a marginal dip but the Indian marque still dispatched over 9,500 units of the SUV in June 2024.
-
The Grand Vitara’s sibling, the Toyota Hyryder, however, crossed the 4,000-unit sales milestone, while its MoM number increased by nearly 9.5 percent. Its market share in June 2024 stood at a little over 10 percent.
-
Sales of the Kia Seltos dropped by over 6 percent when compared to May 2024. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) market share increased by almost 5 percent.
-
The biggest MoM growth was witnessed in the sales of the Honda Elevate, which grew by 38.5 percent as the carmaker shipped more than 2,100 units of the SUV.
-
The Volkswagen Taigun was another compact SUV whose sales recorded an MoM decline of over 2.5 percent, but still managed to cross the 1,500-unit sales mark. Meanwhile, its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, recorded an MoM growth of 3.5 percent with total sales of nearly 1,200 units.
-
Sales of the MG Astor dropped in June too, this time by over 5 percent. Its market share was just a little over 2 percent in June 2024.
-
The bottom spot of the monthly sales table was occupied by the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV with just 100-odd units dispatched, which was even less than its average sales of the last six months.
-
The entire compact SUV segment has witnessed a rise in demand by 5.11 percent for June, with the numbers crossing 42,000 units.
Want instant updates from the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.
Read More on : Hyundai Creta N Line on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful