Published On Jun 10, 2022 11:37 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The drop in monthly sales for some of the main contenders led to an overall decline in sales for the segment

With eight models on sale, the compact SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested spaces. The segment will soon get two new additions, in the form of Toyota and Maruti’s strong hybrid AWD compact SUVs. The Hyundai Creta continues to lead the pack despite a drop in month-on-month (MoM) demand while the MG Astor had the biggest monthly gains for the month.

Here’s how each contender fared in May:

May 2022 April 2022 MoM Growth Market share current (%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 10973 12651 -13.26 39.17 54.3 -15.13 10095 Kia Seltos 5953 7506 -20.69 21.25 30.85 -9.6 7808 Mahindra Scorpio 4348 2712 60.32 15.52 12.85 2.67 3256 MG Astor 2022 249 712.04 7.21 0 7.21 1497 Skoda Kushaq 1806 2413 -25.15 6.44 0 6.44 2424 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1428 2922 -51.12 5.09 1.66 3.43 2028 Volkswagen Taigun 1268 2631 -51.8 4.52 0 4.52 2585 Nissan Kicks 211 144 46.52 0.75 0.08 0.67 125 Total 28009 31228 -10.3 99.95

Hyundai sold just under 11,000 units of the Creta in May, a 13 percent drop in its monthly sales. Its market share has also reduced by 15 percent compared to last year.

The Kia Seltos continues to follow its sibling, including a decline in monthly sales of 21 percent. It still sold almost 6,000 units in May 2022 and averages sales of around 7,800 units in the past six months.

The Mahindra Scorpio sees a 60 percent increase in the monthly sales, which translates to around 1,600 units more. Considering this iteration of the SUV will soon be replaced, its monthly sales performance continues to impress With the launch of the Scorpio N, an updated version of the current model will continue to be on sale but with the ‘Classic’ suffix.

The MG Astor enjoyed the highest MoM growth in May, of 712 percent, taking its tally up by 1,800 units. Its market share stands at just over seven percent.

With 1,800 units sold, the Skoda Kushaq slid down to be fifth out of eight models. Its sales for May declined by 25 percent.

The Maruti S-Cross witnessed a 50 percent decline in sales, but with a slight increase in the yearly market share. It is due an update soon with a new powertrain and more features.

The VW Taigun monthly sales halved, reporting around 600 units less than the Skoda. Its average six-month sales are around 2,500 units, which is more than the Kushaq.

Nissan has enjoyed an almost 50 percent increase in the sales of the Kicks, but its tally has just increased from 144 units in March to 211 units in April.

Read More on : Creta on road price