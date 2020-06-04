Hyundai Creta: Best Selling Car In May 2020; Maruti Loses Top Spot

Published On Jun 04, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

It may have taken a global pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, but it is possible

Manufacturing and sales resumed halfway through May under updated lockdown rules.

Hyundai Creta was the highest selling model of May 2020 with over 3,200 units.

In a rare occurrence, no Maruti model sold more than 3000 units as compared to five-figure sales pre-coronavirus.

Other manufacturers in the top 10 best sellers of May 2020 include Kia, Mahindra and Tata.

Maruti Ertiga was second best seller and the Dzire was the second runner-up.

After the sad landmark of selling zero units in April 2020 during lockdown, carmakers have since been allowed to resume operations in restricted numbers since the second half of May. A surprising statistic of limited car sales is that the top-selling car of the month was not a Maruti Suzuki model and instead it was the new-gen Hyundai Creta .

It seems like forever since any car was able to top a Maruti in terms of total monthly sales irrespective of the segment. Even now, five of the top 10 sellers of May 2020 were cars from the Indian-Japanese carmaker’s portfolio. Here are the numbers:

Rank Model Name May 2019 Sales May 2020 Sales 1 Hyundai Creta 9054 3212 2 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8864 2353 3 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 16196 2215 4 Mahindra Bolero 5947 1715 5 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11739 1617 6 Kia Seltos Hadn’t been launched 1611 7 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 15176 1587 8 Maruti Suzuki Alto 16394 1506 9 Tata Altroz Hadn’t been launched 1379 10 Mahindra XUV300 5113 1257

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched just before the lockdown was implemented in March. It was a highly anticipated update with BS6 engines and a new look. The Creta was the only model that crossed the 3000 mark in May. Meanwhile Maruti models that are used to five-figure monthly sales struggled to reach 2500 units. In comparison, the highest-selling model of May 2019 was the Maruti Swift with over 17,000 units. The Ertiga MPV managed to outsell the Dzire sub-4m sedan to take second spot in the list.

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero was surprisingly the fourth highest selling model of May 2020 with just over 1700 units while the XUV300 is tenth on the list making it the best-selling sub-4m SUV of the month. Tata’s newest offering, the Altroz, was able to place ninth in the May’s sales chart, trailing its seventh-placed rival Maruti Baleno by 208 units. Kia managed to ship over 1600 units of the Seltos to earn the sixth spot in monthly sales, just 6 units behind the Maruti Eeco van.

In terms of segment classification for the top 10 selling cars in May 2020, four of them are SUVs (two of which are premium compact SUVs), two MPVs, two premium hatchbacks, one sub-compact sedan and one entry-level hatchback. As production is expected to be ramped up during June 2020, expect Marut to be back at the top of the tables with its vast budget-friendly lineup and wide network of sales touchpoints. Overall, the Indian carmaker sold twice as many cars in total than the Korean carmaker in May, 13,702 compared to 6,883.

