Hyundai Creta 2020: Hits & Misses

Published On Mar 21, 2020 09:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

The new Creta offers plenty to impress but it also misses out on some key features. Here’s a look at them

The new-gen Hyundai Creta has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is offered with three new BS6 engines and a host of feature updates. The new Creta continues to be a premium offering in the compact SUV segment. As it aims to reclaim the top spot of the segment, we sum up what we think Hyundai got right with the new Creta and what could have been better:

Hits

Panoramic Sunroof

The Creta is the first in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof. As a result, most of the roof is made up of glass, making the cabin feel a lot airier. On top of that, Hyundai offers it from one variant below the top-spec Creta while most others limit their smaller sunroof option to the most expensive variant.

Paddle shifters with automatic transmission options

Another segment-first for the Creta is that it offers paddle shifters with all automatic transmission options. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed dual-clutch auto, the 1.5-litre petrol gets a CVT and the 1.5-litre diesel is paired to a 6-speed torque convertor. The shifters are placed behind the Creta’s new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Voice commands with BlueLink connected car technology

Hyundai is offering the new Creta with its latest version of BlueLink connected car technology. It also works with voice commands to perform vehicle functions like open/close the sunroof and control the ventilated seats with the phrase “Hello BlueLink”.

Remote engine start with manual gearbox

While the connected car tech feature to remotely start your engine is not a new one in the SUV space, the Creta is the first car to offer it with a manual transmission variant as well. All the competitors only offer remote engine start with automatic variants. The Creta is able to offer this premium feature thanks to another segment-first offering - an electronic parking brake. With remote engine start comes other remote features such as controlling the AC to pre-cool the cabin.

Drive modes and traction modes with all engines

The 2020 Creta comes with multiple drive and traction modes with its automatic variants. There are three drive modes for varying levels of throttle response - Eco, Comfort, and Sport. For managing traction, the three modes to choose from are Snow, Sand, and Mud. While it is not the first to offer these in the segment, the Creta does offer them in less than top-spec variants too, making the feature more accessible than its rivals.

Premium feature set

The Hyundai Creta was probably the first compact SUV in India to offer premium features. The new one continues to follow that ethos and still comes equipped with comfort-oriented features like ventilated front seats, wireless charging, power-adjustable driver seat and upto 6 airbags.

Also read: Hyundai Creta Old vs New: Prices Go Up By Rs 3 Lakh!

Misses

360-degree camera

Given its premium positioning, Hyundai should have offered a 360-degree surround view camera system with the new Creta. This feature is offered in similarly priced rivals like the Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks . It makes the top-spec Creta feel overpriced without it and makes it fall behind in terms of safety equipment.

Front parking sensor

Another big miss from Hyundai on the safety front is the absence of front parking sensors. While it is not a common-place feature in compact SUVs, the new-gen Creta should have offered it as a premium offering since its rival, the Seltos, does too.

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic rain-sensing front wipers seem to be missing from all modern Hyundai models including the new Creta. This feature-delete is even more noticeable since its rivals like the Seltos and Kicks offer it as do competitors in other premium segments.

Telescopic steering adjust

While telescopic steering adjustment is often missing from most mass-market cars, something as premium and pricey as the new Creta should have offered it. For reference, the Kia Seltos offers it from GTK and HTX variants onwards which start from just above Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Halogen fog lamps

The Creta features new tri-beam LED headlamps and LED units for the DRLs, tail lamps and cornering lamps. However, the front fog lamps are halogen units. Not only is this a missed feature on a premium offering, it’s also an odd decision to have a mix of while lights and yellow halogen lighting. Meanwhile, other new models like the Seltos and the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza offer LED fog lamps.

Driver-side auto up-down in pricier variants only

This isn’t a missing feature but the fact that Hyundai only offers it from the SX variants onwards, prices for which start from Rs 13.46 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), is an unpleasant surprise. This simple safety feature should have been offered as standard, or at least from the one above entry-level variant like in the Seltos.

Related: Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV To Buy?

Middle seat rear headrest missing

Hyundai has advertised that it is the first in its segment to offer cushions for the rear headrests in the new Creta, but it still misses out on offering any support for the middle occupant, which is an essential safety feature as headrests protect from whiplash in the event of a crash. This feature could have been offered in the variants that offer upgraded rear seats that feature the fold-out armrest with two-step recline and 60:40 split-fold function.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel