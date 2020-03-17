Modified On Mar 17, 2020 04:06 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

We answer the most pressing question in the compact SUV segment today

The second generation Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and its fiercest rival is the current segment leader, the Kia Seltos. It shares its BS6 powertrains with its Kia cousin and is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). But which of these Korean compact SUVs offers the best value for money? Let’s find out:

Dimensions

Measurement Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos Difference Length 4300mm 4315mm 15mm (Seltos is longer) Width 1790mm 1800mm 10mm (Seltos is wider) Height(including roof rails) 1635mm 1645mm 10mm (Seltos is taller) Wheelbase 2610mm 2610mm Nil Boot Space 433 litres 433 litres Nil

Given that the new Creta and the Seltos share their underpinnings, they have the same wheelbase and should offer similar cabin space. Both offer the same amount of luggage space too. However, the difference in design keeps the Seltos longer, taller and wider than the second-gen Creta.

Engines

Petrol

Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre/1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre/1.4-litre turbo Transmission Options 6-speed MT or CVT/7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) 6-speed MT or CVT/6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission)/ Power 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS Torque 144Nm/ 242Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl or 16.9kmpl/16.8kpml 16.5kmpl or 16.8kmpl/16.1kmpl or 16.5kmpl

Since the new Creta and the Seltos share their engines, there is no difference in the performance offered.

While the Seltos powered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is available with the option of a manual transmission, the Creta is limited to the 7-speed DCT.

The same engines are slightly more fuel efficient in the Creta, offering upto 0.3kmpl more.

Diesel

Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Transmission Options 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Power 115PS 115PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.4kmpl or 18.5kmpl 21kmpl or 18kmpl

Both SUVs are powered by the same BS6 diesel engine and transmission options. This means there is no difference in performance available.

The diesel engine is tuned to be more fuel efficient in the Creta by upto 0.5kmpl.

DETAILED PRICES

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Petrol

Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos EX - Rs 9.99 lakh HTE - Rs 9.89 lakh HTK - Rs 10.29 lakh S - Rs 11.72 lakh HTK+ - Rs 11.49 lakh HTX - Rs 13.09 lakh SX - Rs 13.46 lakh GTK - Rs 13.79 lakh HTX (AT) - Rs 14.09 lakh SX AT- Rs 14.94 lakh GTX - Rs 15.29 lakh SX(O) AT - Rs 16.15 lakh SX DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh GTX (DCT) - Rs 16.29 lakh GTX+ - Rs 16.29 lakh SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh GTX+ (DCT) - Rs 17.29 lakh

Diesel

Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos E - Rs 9.99 lakh HTE - Rs 10.34 lakh EX - Rs 11.49 lakh HTK - Rs 11.54 lakh S - Rs 12.77 lakh HTK+ - Rs 12.54 lakh HTK+ (AT) - Rs 13.54 lakh SX - Rs 14.51 lakh HTX - Rs 14.14 lakh SX(O) - Rs 15.79 lakh HTX+ - Rs 15.34 lakh SX AT - Rs 15.99 lakh HTX+ (AT) - Rs 16.34 lakh SX(O) AT - Rs 17.20 lakh GTX+ (AT) - Rs 17.34 lakh

To keep things fair, we will compare variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Petrol Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta EX vs Kia Seltos HTE

Hyundai Creta EX Rs 9.99 lakh Kia Seltos HTE Rs 9.89 lakh Difference Rs 10,000 (Creta is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver’s seat, manual AC, rear AC vent, tilt adjustable steering, front and rear skid plates, keyless entry, front power outlet, front centre armrest with storage, sunglass holder, steering mounted audio controls, 4 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, day-night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), 3.5-inch MID, projector headlamps, follow-me-home headlamps, shark fin antenna

What Creta EX offers over Seltos HTE: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front tweeters(2), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front USB charger, LED positioning lamps, power adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with LED turn indicators

What Seltos HTE offers over Creta EX: 16-inch steel wheels with full cover.

Verdict: The Creta is our pick at this price point as it offers enough features to justify the premium over the Seltos HTE.

Hyundai Creta S vs Kia Seltos HTK+

Hyundai Creta S Rs 11.72 lakh Kia Seltos HTK+ Rs 11.49 lakh Difference Rs 23,000 (Creta is more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Rear parking camera, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED turn signal on ORVMs, front USB charger, 6 speakers including tweeters, front fog lamps, rear defogger, driving rear view monitor, auto headlamps, rear parcel tray, rear window sunshade, cruise control, smart key with push button start, power adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, roof rails

What Creta S offers over Seltos HTK+: Auto AC, LED taillamps, rear USB charger.

What Seltos HTK+ offers over Creta S: Height adjustable front seatbelts, power folding ORVMs, LED sound mood lights, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, driver-side auto up-down power window

Verdict: The Seltos HTK+ offers far more comforts than the Creta S while also being more affordable, which makes the Kia our pick.

Hyundai Creta SX vs Kia Seltos GTK

Hyundai Creta SX Rs 13.46 lakh Kia Seltos GTK Rs 13.79 lakh Difference Rs 33,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Note: The Selto GTK is powered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine as compared to the less powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s offered in the Creta SX.

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Rear disc brakes, driver-side auto-up down power window, 17-inch alloys, LED units(headlamps, taillamps and DRLs), rear USB charging, auto folding ORVMs, 2-step rear seat recline, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split folding rear seat, leatherette steering cover, metal scuff plates, rear centre armrest with cupholders

What Creta SX offers over Seltos GTK: Puddle lamps with welcome function, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology, wireless charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, rear seat headrest cushion.

What Seltos GTK offers over Creta SX: Sliding front armrest, telescopic steering adjustment, leatherette seats, multi-colour LED sound mood lighting, height adjustable front seatbelts, metal pedals.

Verdict: The Creta SX is one of the best value for money variants and is our pick over the more expensive Seltos GTK variant.

Hyundai Creta SX vs Kia Seltos HTX

Hyundai Creta SX Rs 13.46 lakh Kia Seltos HTX Rs 13.09 lakh Difference Rs 37,000 (Creta more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ambient lighting, child seat anchors.

What Creta SX offers over Seltos HTX: Rear disc brakes, puddle lamps with welcome function, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), panoramic sunroof, rear seat headrest cushion, wireless charging

What Seltos HTX offers over Creta SX: TPMS with exact PSI rating, telescopic steering adjustment, leatherette seats, multi-colour LED sound mood lighting, height adjustable front seatbelts, auto dimming IRVM, smart air purifier.

Verdict: When comparing the more affordable Seltos variant with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Creta SX, the Kia offers more comfort features at a lower price. However, we’d recommend spending the extra cash for the added safety features of the Creta. You also get a panoramic sunroof in the Creta.

Hyundai Creta SX DCT vs Kia Seltos GTX DCT

Hyundai Creta SX DCT Rs 16.16 lakh Kia Seltos GTX DCT Rs 16.29 lakh Difference Rs 13,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): ESC, VSM, HAC, wireless charging, auto air purifier, driving modes, multi traction modes, sports metal pedals, ambient lighting

What Creta SX DCT offers over Seltos GTX DCT: Panoramic sunroof, rear seat headrest cushion, paddle shifters, electronic parking brake with auto hold, voice commands for sunroof, puddle lamps.

What Seltos GTX DCT offers over Creta SX DCT: TPMS with exact PSI rating, auto dimming IRVM, rain sensing wipers, 8-inch head-up display, 7-inch color display cluster, UV cut solar glass (front windshield, windows), LED sound mood lighting, side and curtain airbags (total 6), telescopic steering adjustment, leather upholstery

Verdict: The Seltos GTX DCT offers more safety features, especially side and curtain airbags, which makes it worth the small premium over the Creta SX DCT.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) AT vs Kia Seltos GTX DCT

Hyundai Creta SX(O) AT Rs 16.15 lakh Kia Seltos GTX DCT Rs 16.29 lakh Difference Rs 14,000 (Seltos is more expensive)

Note: The Selto GTX DCT is powered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine as compared to the less powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s offered in the Creta SX(O) AT. The Seltos also gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic compared to the CVT in the naturally aspirated Creta.

Common Features (over previously compared variants): TPMS with exact PSI rating, side and curtain airbags, auto dimming IRVM, leather upholstery, 7-inch coloured display cluster.

What Creta SX(O) AT offers over Seltos GTX DCT: Panoramic sunroof, rear seat headrest cushion, paddle shifters, electronic parking brake with auto hold, puddle lamps, 8-way power adjustable driver seat.

What Seltos GTX DCT offers over Creta SX(O) AT: 8-inch head-up display, UV cut solar glass (front windshield, windows), LED sound mood lighting, telescopic steering adjustment

Verdict: The Creta is our pick for the additional features on offer while also being more affordable. It is also important to remember that the more expensive Seltos GTX has the more powerful engine of these two variants.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT vs Kia Seltos GTX+ DCT

Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT Rs 17.20 lakh Kia Seltos GTX+ DCT Rs 17.29 lakh Difference Rs 9,000 (Seltos is more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Sunroof, ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers.

What Creta SX(O) DCT offers over Seltos GTX+ DCT: Panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters.

What Seltos GTX+ DCT offers over Creta SX(O) DCT: 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting, 8-inch head-up display, telescopic steering adjustment.

Verdict: The top-spec Seltos offers more premium features and is the better choice over the top-spec Creta.

Diesel Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta E vs Kia Seltos HTE

Hyundai Creta E Rs 9.99 lakh Kia Seltos HTE Rs 10.34 lakh Difference Rs 35,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, manual AC, rear AC vents, front and rear skid plates, projector headlamps, height adjustable driver’s seat, power windows, front console armrest with storage, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, manual day-night IRVM

What Creta E offers over Seltos HTE: LED turn indicators on ORVMs, TPMS, power adjustable ORVMs

What Seltos HTE offers over Creta E: Audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, 4 speakers, shark fin antenna, steering mounted audio controls, sunglass holder

Verdict: While the Seltos does offer more features, it is hard to justify the premium. We’d pick the Creta and use part of the savings for a third-party audio system.

Hyundai Creta EX vs Kia Seltos HTK

Hyundai Creta EX Rs 11.49 lakh Kia Seltos HTK Rs 11.54 lakh Difference Rs 5,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Front USB charger, 6 speakers, sunglass holder, shark fin antenna, steering mounted audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails

What Creta EX offers over Seltos HTK: TPMS

What Seltos HTK offers over Creta EX: Rear view camera with driving monitor.

Verdict: Both SUVs are similarly equipped at this price point but the Seltos offers a more useful feature for the slight premium, making it our pick over the Creta.

Hyundai Creta S vs Kia Seltos HTK+

Hyundai Creta S Rs 12.77 lakh Kia Seltos HTK+ Rs 12.54 lakh Difference Rs 22,000 (Creta more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Rear wiper and washer, smart key with push-button start, rear door sunshades, rear parcel shelf, rear defogger, cruise control, front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, rear view camera with driving monitor.

What Creta S offers over Seltos HTK+: Auto AC, LED taillamps, rear USB charger, TPMS.

What Seltos HTK+ offers over Creta S: Height adjustable front seatbelts, power folding ORVMs, LED sound mood lights, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, driver-side auto up-down power window, rear disc brakes

Verdict: The Seltos HTK+ offers far more features than the Creta S while also being more affordable, making the Kia our pick.

Hyundai Creta SX vs Kia Seltos HTX

Hyundai Creta SX Rs 14.51 lakh Kia Seltos HTX Rs 14.14 lakh Difference Rs 36,000 (Creta more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Rear disc brakes, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ambient lighting, driver-side auto-up down power window, 17-inch alloys, LED units(headlamps, taillamps and DRLs), rear USB charging, auto folding ORVMs, 2-step rear seat recline, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split folding rear seat, leatherette steering cover, metal scuff plates, rear centre armrest with cupholders, child seat anchor, TPMS.

What Creta SX offers over Seltos HTX: Panoramic sunroof, puddle lamps with welcome function, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), rear seat headrest cushion, wireless charging, smartwatch connectivity for Bluelink connected tech

What Seltos HTX offers over Creta SX: TPMS with exact PSI, telescopic steering adjustment, leatherette seats, multi-colour LED sound mood lighting, height adjustable front seatbelts, auto dimming IRVM, smart air purifier.

Verdict: The added passive safety tech of the Creta SX makes it our pick over the more affordable Seltos HTX.

Hyundai Creta SX AT vs Kia Seltos HTX+ AT

Hyundai Creta SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh Kia Seltos HTX+ AT Rs 16.34 lakh Difference Rs 35,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Sunroof, wireless charging, built-in air purifier

What Creta SX AT offers over Seltos HTX+ AT: ESC, VSM, hill assist, electronic parking brake, paddle shifters, drive modes, multiple traction modes, panoramic sunroof.

What Seltos HTX+ AT offers over Creta SX AT: 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting, BOSE 8-speaker sound system, 7-inch multi-colour MID.

Verdict: The Creta SX AT offers more safety features and is more affordable, which makes it our pick over the Seltos HTX+ AT.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) vs Kia Seltos HTX+

Hyundai Creta SX(O) Rs 15.79 lakh Kia Seltos HTX+ Rs 15.34 lakh Difference Rs 45,000 (Creta more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): Ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, BOSE 8-speaker sound system, 7-inch multi-colour display cluster

What Creta SX(O) offers over Seltos HTX+: ESC, VSM, hill assist, electronic parking brake, remote engine start with manual transmission, drive modes, multiple traction modes, panoramic sunroof.

What Seltos HTX+ offers over Creta SX(O): Front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting

Verdict: The Creta matches the Seltos in terms of comforts and adds safety features for the premium it charges. Once again, the Hyundai is our pick.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) AT vs Kia Seltos GTX+ AT

Hyundai Creta SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh Kia Seltos GTX+ AT Rs 17.34 lakh Difference Rs 14,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previously compared variants): ESC, VSM, hill assist, drive modes, multiple traction modes

What Creta SX(O) AT offers over Seltos GTX+ DCT: Panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters.

What Seltos GTX+ DCT offers over Creta SX(O) AT: 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, LED sound mood lighting, 8-inch head-up display, telescopic steering adjustment.

Verdict: The top-spec Seltos offers more premium features, which makes it our pick over the top-spec Creta.

