Hyundai Cars Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 34,000

Published On Apr 27, 2021 05:47 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Tucson sees the highest increment, while the Aura and i20 diesel variants see the lowest

Hyundai has increased the prices of the Santro by up to Rs 8,000.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura get costlier by up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

The new i20 sees an increase of Rs 1,000 to Rs 13,000.

The Venue gets costlier by up to Rs 10,000.

Its current best selling model, the Creta, sees a price hike of up to Rs 20,000.

Just like all the other manufacturers, Hyundai has increased the prices of its entire lineup. This is the first price hike for the i20 since its launch at introductory prices. Rest of the models also see an increment, possibly due to the rising input costs. Here’s the revised variant-wise price list of all Hyundai cars:

Hyundai Santro

New Pricing Old Pricing Hike Era Exe. Rs 4.73 lakh Rs 4.67 lakh Rs 6,000 Magna Rs 5.20 lakh Rs 5.13 lakh Rs 7,000 Sportz Rs 5.56 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh Rs 6,000 Sportz AMT Rs 6 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 2,000 Magna AMT Rs 5.69 lakh Rs 5.62 lakh Rs 7,000 Asta Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 6,000 Asta AMT Rs 6.41 lakh Rs 6.35 lakh Rs6,000 Magna CNG Rs 5.93 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh Rs 8,000 Sportz CNG Rs 6.06 lakh Rs 6 lakh Rs 6,000

The prices of the Santro have been hiked by Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000, depending on the variant.

It now retails from Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Petrol Variants New Pricing Old Pricing Hike Era Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 4,000 Magna Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh 0 Sportz Rs 6.61 lakh Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 4,000 Magna AMT Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 5,000 Sportz DT Rs 6.91 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 4,000 Sportz AMT Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.18 lakh Rs 5,000 Asta Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 7.33 lakh Rs 5,000 Sportz Turbo Rs 7.83 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh Rs 2,000 Asta AMT Rs 7.86 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh Rs 5,000 Sportz Turbo DT Rs 7.88 lakh Rs 7.86 lakh Rs 2,000 Magna CNG Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 5,000 Sportz CNG Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 7.33 lakh Rs 5,000 Diesel Variants Magna Rs 7.16 lakh Rs 7.12 lakh Rs 4,000 Magna (CE) Rs 7.31 lakh Rs 7.31 lakh 0 Sportz Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 4,000 Sportz AMT Rs 8.31 lakh Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 4,000 Asta Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 4,000

The Grand i10 Nios sees a price hike ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

The Magna petrol and Corporate Edition diesel variants see no price hike.

It now retails from Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Petrol / Turbo-Petrol Variants New Pricing Old Pricing Hike Magna Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 5,000 Sports Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 9,000 Sports DT Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 9,000 Sports IVT Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 9,000 Asta Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 10,000 Sports iMT Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 1,000 Sports iVT DT Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9,000 Asta DT Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh Rs 10,000 Sports iMT DT Rs 8.96 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 10,000 Asta (O) Rs 9.33 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 13,000 Asta (O) DT Rs 9.48 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 13,000 Asta iVT Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10,000 Asta iMT Rs 9.91 lakh Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta iVT DT Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 10,000 Asta iMT DT Rs 10.06 lakh Rs 10.05 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta DCT Rs 10.68 lakh Rs 10.67 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta DCT DT Rs 10.83 lakh Rs 10.82 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta (O) DCT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.18 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta (O) DCT DT Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 11.33 lakh Rs 1,000 Diesel Variants Magna Rs 8.21 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 1,000 Sportz Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.00 lakh Rs 1,000 Sportz DT Rs 9.16 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta (O) Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh Rs 1,000 Asta (O) DT Rs 10.76 lakh Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 1,000

The i20 gets costlier by Rs 1,000 to Rs 13,000.

The diesel, DCT, and iMT variants see a price hike of just Rs 1,000.

It now retails from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Petrol Variants New Pricing Old Pricing Hike E Rs 5.97 lakh Rs 5.92 lakh Rs 5,000 S Rs 6.77 lakh Rs 6.72 lakh Rs 5,000 S AMT Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 5,000 SX Rs 7.46 lakh Rs 7.41 lakh Rs 5,000 SX (O) Rs 8.02 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh Rs 5,000 SX+ AMT Rs 8.21 lakh Rs 8.16 lakh Rs 5,000 SX+ Turbo Rs 8.71 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 1,000 S CNG Rs 7.56 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 8,000 Diesel Variants S Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 1,000 S AMT Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 1,000 SX (O) Rs 9.16 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 1,000 SX+ AMT Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 9.34 lakh Rs 1,000

The prices of Hyundai Aura have been increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 8,000.

The diesel and turbo variants see the lowest hike of Rs 1,000.

It’s now priced from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Petrol / Turbo Petrol Variants New Prices Old Prices Hike E Rs 6.92 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 5,000 S Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 10,000 S+ Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 10,000 S Turbo Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 10,000 S DCT Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.68 lakh Rs 10,000 SX Turbo Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.97 lakh Rs 2,000 SX Turbo iMT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh 0 SX (O) Rs 11.13 lakh Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 10,000 SX (O) iMT Rs 11.26 lakh Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 10,000 SX (O) iMT Sport Rs 11.38 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 8,000 SX+ DCT Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 10,000 SX+ DCT Sport Rs 11.76 lakh Rs 11.67 lakh Rs 10,000

Diesel Variants New Prices Old Prices Hike E Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.28 lakh Rs 10,000 S Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 10,000 SX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh 0 SX Sport Rs 10.41 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 2,000 SX (O) Rs 11.58 lakh Rs 11.48 lakh Rs 10,000 SX (O) Sport Rs 11.71 lakh Rs 11.61 lakh Rs 10,000

The price hike for the Venue ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

The SX diesel and SX Turbo Petrol iMT variants see the lowest price hike of Rs 2,000.

It is now priced from Rs 6.92 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Petrol / Turbo Petrol Variants New Prices Old Prices Hike E Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 9.11 lakh Rs 9,000 S+ Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 9,000 SX Rs 10.98 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 9,000 SX IVT Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 9,000 SX (O) Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 9,000 SX (O) IVT Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14 lakh Rs 9,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 14.01 lakh Rs 14,000

Diesel Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference S+ Rs 10.81 lakh Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 6,000 SX Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 6,000 SX AT Rs 13.36 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 6,000 SX (O) Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 6,000 SX (O) AT Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 15.19 lakh Rs 6,000

The Verna gets dearer by Rs 6,000 to Rs 14,000.

The diesel variants see a uniform price hike of Rs 6,000.

It now retails from Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

Petrol / Turbo Petrol Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference E Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh 0 EX Rs 10.96 lakh Rs 10.83 lakh Rs 13,000 S Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.06 lakh Rs 13,000 SX Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 13,000 SX IVT Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.28 lakh Rs 13,000 SX (O) IVT Rs 16.62 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 13,000 SX Turbo DCT Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 13,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 13,000

Diesel Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference E 10.51 lakh 10.31 lakh 20000 EX 11.91 lakh 11.78 lakh 13000 S 13.19 lakh 13.06 lakh 13000 SX 14.93 lakh 14.80 lakh 13000 SX (O) 16.21 lakh 16.08 lakh 13000 SX AT 16.41 lakh 16.28 lakh 13000 SX (O) AT 17.62 lakh 17.49 lakh 13000

The base-spec E petrol sees no price hike, while the E diesel has become dearer by Rs 20,000.

Rest of the variants see a uniform increase of Rs 13,000.

The Creta retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra

Petrol Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference SX 17.85 lakh 17.83 lakh 2000 SX AT 18.80 lakh 18.86 lakh 6000 SX (O) AT 20.10 lakh 19.95 lakh 15000

Diesel Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference SX 18.87 lakh 18.85 lakh 2000 SX (O) AT 21.12 lakh 21.10 lakh 2000

The Elantra has become pricier by Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000.

The top-spec SX (O) AT petrol sees the highest price hike of Rs 15,000.

It is now priced between Rs 17.85 lakh and Rs 21.12 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Petrol Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference GL (O) AT 22.57 lakh 22.55 lakh 2000 GLS AT 24.25 lakh 23.91 lakh 34000

Diesel Variants New Prices Old Prices Difference GL (O) AT 24.62 lakh 24.60 lakh 2000 GLS AT 25.96 lakh 25.86 lakh 10000 GLS AT 4WD 27.35 lakh 27.33 lakh 2000

Hyundai Tucson sees a price hike ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 34,000.

The price of the top-spec GLS AT petrol has been increased by Rs 34,000.

It now retails from Rs 22.57 lakh to Rs 27.35 lakh.

