Hyundai Aura Unveiled. Will Go On Sale From February 2020

Modified On Dec 19, 2019 09:27 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, will rival the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze when launched in February 2020

Hyundai has unveiled the Aura ahead of its launch in February 2020.

The Aura will be offered with three BS6 engines including the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre CNG variant.

It gets Nios-like interiors and features on offer include a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment system.

The Aura is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

Hyundai India has finally taken the wraps off its latest sub-4m sedan, the Aura . As we had reported earlier, the Aura is based on the recently introduced Grand i10 Nios and a successor to the Xcent sub-4m sedan. The new model flaunts Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

Like the Nios, the Aura gets the same design elements including the blacked-out trapezoidal grille with integrated boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, projector fog lamps and headlamps, and prominent air dams. On the sides, the roofline resembles that of the Nios, while the rear gets a completely revised look.

The Aura also gets a glossy black applique on the C-pillar, which lends the roof a floating effect. This also suggests that it will come with dual-tone colour options. At the rear, it gets C-shaped tail lamps with LED inserts, a shark fin antenna, and a number plate holder placed in the bumper. Hyundai will be offering the Aura with its 15-inch diamond-cut alloys.

The exact measurements of the Hyundai Aura are listed below and compared with its direct rivals:

Hyundai Aura* Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Tata Tigor Hyundai Xcent Length 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3992mm 3995mm Width 1680mm 1735mm 1695mm 1704mm 1677mm 1660mm Height 1520mm 1515mm 1501mm 1525mm 1537mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm 2470mm 2490mm 2450mm 2425mm Boot space 402 litres 378 litres 420 litres 359 litres 419 litres 407 litres

*yet to be certified by ARAI

As we already know, Hyundai will offer the Aura with three BS6-compliant engines: two petrol and one diesel. It will be offered with the Nios’ 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm) and diesel (75PS/190Nm) engines. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed AMT. The second petrol unit is a detuned version of the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 100PS and an identical 172Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual. Sadly, Hyundai won’t be offering the Venue’s 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) with the Aura.

Also Read: Best Year-end Discounts From Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & More

While Hyundai has not revealed the interior of the Aura, it should get the same layout as the Nios. At the unveiling, Hyundai also detailed some of the highlights of the Aura. Similar to its hatchback sibling, the Aura will be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and rear AC vents. It also gets a 5.3-inch digital MID in the instrument cluster similar to the Grand i10 Nios. The main infotainment screen also functions as a rearview monitor that provides a live feed from the rear camera.

Images of Grand i10 Nios interior. The Aura interior will feature bronze colour inserts.