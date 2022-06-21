Published On Jun 21, 2022 02:57 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Hyundai has priced the new SX CNG variant at Rs 8.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Aura is now sold in two CNG variants: mid-spec S and higher-spec SX.

With the SX trim, the Aura CNG gets more features like an 8-inch touchscreen and a reversing camera.

Both command a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol-only counterparts.

Hyundai has provided the CNG trims with a 1.2-litre engine (69PS/95Nm).

Its rivals are the Maruti Dzire CNG and Tata Tigor CNG, priced from Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 7.85 lakh onwards, respectively.

The Aura CNG is provided with a 1.2-litre engine making 69PS and 95Nm while running on CNG. It is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai offers the sub 4-metre sedan’s petrol-only variants with the same engine (where it makes 83PS/114Nm) and also a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (100PS/172Nm). While the former gets both a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT, the turbo mill comes only with the manual option.

We believe Hyundai introduced this new variant to keep up with the competition, which have been introduced in higher-specced CNG trims. As a result, the Aura CNG is now also available as a more feature-loaded offering than before. For the premium over the Rs 7.88 lakh S variant, the SX trim gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen and a reversing camera.

The Aura is one of only three sedans in India, which are offered with an optional CNG kit, with the other two being the Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor. Maruti has priced the Dzire CNG from Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh whereas the Tigor’s CNG variants cost between Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.57 lakh.

Hyundai says it produces around 6,000 units of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura CNG combined per month and is happy with their sales performance. The introduction of the sedan’s new CNG variant is only going to improve these figures.

