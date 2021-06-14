  • Login / Register
Hyundai Alcazar To Reach Dealerships Soon, Launch This Week

Modified On Jun 14, 2021 03:10 PM

The upcoming three-row SUV will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations

Hyundai Alcazar

  • Hyundai Alcazar will be launched on June 18. 

  • Pre-launch bookings are underway for Rs 25,000. 

  • Features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and wireless charging. 

  • Powered by 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

The Hyundai Alcazar has been spotted ahead of its June 18 launch, possibly on its way to dealerships. The upcoming Creta-based three-row SUV will take on the  Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar will be available in a total of eight trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone. It will be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant. 

It will feature 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster screens, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and wireless charging. 

Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. 

Hyundai Alcazar Official Pre-launch Bookings Open; Interior And Features Revealed

The Alcazar will come with two engines: 159PS/191Nm 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as standard. The Alcazar also gets three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) and three traction modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

The Hyundai Alcazar is likely to demand a premium over the Creta so it should be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Image Credit - Tushar Pawar

Tarun
