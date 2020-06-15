Honda WR-V BS6 To Launch Soon, Details Leaked

Modified On Jun 16, 2020 04:38 PM By Rohit for Honda WR-V 2020

You can book the WR-V BS6 for a token amount of Rs 21,000

Expected to be offered in two variants: SV and VX.

Powered by BS6 petrol and diesel engines but only with MT options.

Top-spec variant likely to cost Rs 13.5 lakh (on-road).

Couple of exterior changes including a new front grille and tweaked bumper.

New features such as LED headlamps, DRLs and fog lamps.

Back in March 2020, Honda had shared details of the upcoming WR-V BS6 for the first time. The facelifted Jazz-based crossover has now started reaching dealerships and some new details have also emerged.

Honda will offer the WR-V BS6 in limited variants: SV and VX. It will come with both petrol and diesel engines. Honda is accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Dealership sources reveal the top-spec variant could cost Rs 13.5 lakh (on-road).

The WR-V BS6 will continue to be offered with the same set of engines: a 1.2-litre petrol producing 90PS/110Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel that puts out 100PS/200Nm. While the petrol engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual and the diesel with a 6-speed MT, the WR-V BS6 is likely to miss out on an AT gearbox as before.

Also Read: Car Registrations And Driving Licences Are Now Valid Until September 30

With the upgrade, the WR-V gets LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and LED elements in the tail lamps. It also gets a slightly tweaked front bumper along with a new front grille. On the inside, it is seen sporting a redesigned seat upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system (likely with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), climate control, and a sunroof. In terms of safety, it will continue to be offered with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera.

The WR-V is expected to be launched in the coming weeks with prices expected to range from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to go up against sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon .

Read More on : Honda WR-V diesel