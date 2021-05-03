Honda Unveils 7-Seater N7X Concept; Will It Come To India?

Published On May 03, 2021 05:43 PM By Tarun

The concept, which has been revealed in near-production form, will spawn a 7-seater SUV

Honda N7X is the brand’s latest concept with a three-row seating configuration.

It will replace the BR-V in Indonesia.

Borrows several styling bits from other Honda cars, especially the CR-V and HR-V.

It could feature the City’s 121PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT options.

India launch unlikely considering the BR-V’s poor sales record.

Honda has revealed the all-new N7X concept in Indonesia. It is essentially a three-row SUV concept in near-production form. Honda is expected to bring it in to replace the ageing BR-V for the Indonesian market. The N7X is expected to be based on the current Amaze, just like the BR-V, which was based on the first-gen of the subcompact sedan.

The N7X concept borrows styling cues from the latest Honda models, quite similar to the fifth-generation City. It gets a massive chrome crossbar with a multi-slated chrome grille, LED DRLs, slim LED headlamps, silver-finished skid plates, and sharp LED tail lamps. The N7X looks quite butch and upright, a lot like its elder siblings, the HR-V and CR-V.

The interior seems to be borrowed from the Amaze, with similarly placed touchscreen infotainment and AC vents. Compared to the outgoing BR-V in Indonesia, the N7X looks more attractive and SUV-ish. The dimensions are yet to be revealed, but the SUV is expected to be bigger and more spacious.

As for the powertrain and transmission options, it could borrow the City’s i-VTEC petrol unit. Its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is good for 121PS and 145Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and CVT.

Honda will reveal the production-spec N7X in the coming months, with its launch expected in 2021 itself. It is unlikely to head over to the Indian market considering the BR-V’s poor sales record.