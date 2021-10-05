This Diwali, Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 53,505 On Honda Cars

Modified On Oct 05, 2021 07:31 PM By Rohit for Honda City

It is the first time that the fifth-gen City is being offered with savings of over Rs 50,000

Maximum savings of up to Rs 53,505 available on the new-gen City.

The facelifted Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs 18,000.

The new City, Jazz, and WR-V even get free accessories of up to Rs 21,505.

All offers are valid till October 31.

The festive period has begun, and multiple carmakers have started rolling out sizeable discounts and offers. Honda has done the same, rolling out festive bonuses and big-saving deals on all its models, including the fifth-gen City.

Here are the model-wise offers:

(Please note that all offers are valid till October 31)

Amaze

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

The above savings are applicable to all variants of the facelifted Amaze.

Honda is not offering any cash discount on the sub-4m sedan.

Fifth-gen City

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 21,505 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,505

You get either the cash discount or the free accessories on the fifth-gen City.

This is the first time that the new-generation model is carrying benefits of over Rs 50,000.

Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 17,996 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,996

These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz .

You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.

WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,158 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,158

You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.

Only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

Fourth-gen City

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

The above offers are applicable to all variants of the fourth-gen City.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

