This Diwali, Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 53,505 On Honda Cars

English | हिंदी

Modified On Oct 05, 2021 07:31 PM By Rohit for Honda City

It is the first time that the fifth-gen City is being offered with savings of over Rs 50,000

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 53,505 available on the new-gen City.

  • The facelifted Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs 18,000.

  • The new City, Jazz, and WR-V even get free accessories of up to Rs 21,505.

  • All offers are valid till October 31.

The festive period has begun, and multiple carmakers have started rolling out sizeable discounts and offers. Honda has done the same, rolling out festive bonuses and big-saving deals on all its models, including the fifth-gen City

Here are the model-wise offers: 

(Please note that all offers are valid till October 31)

Amaze

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 18,000

  • The above savings are applicable to all variants of the facelifted Amaze.

  • Honda is not offering any cash discount on the sub-4m sedan.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Fifth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 21,505

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 53,505

  • You get either the cash discount or the free accessories on the fifth-gen City.

  • This is the first time that the new-generation model is carrying benefits of over Rs 50,000.

Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 17,996

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,996

  • These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz.

  • You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.

WR-V

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,158

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,158

  • You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.

  • Only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

Fourth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 22,000

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

