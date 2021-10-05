This Diwali, Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 53,505 On Honda Cars
Modified On Oct 05, 2021 07:31 PM
It is the first time that the fifth-gen City is being offered with savings of over Rs 50,000
-
Maximum savings of up to Rs 53,505 available on the new-gen City.
-
The facelifted Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs 18,000.
-
The new City, Jazz, and WR-V even get free accessories of up to Rs 21,505.
-
All offers are valid till October 31.
The festive period has begun, and multiple carmakers have started rolling out sizeable discounts and offers. Honda has done the same, rolling out festive bonuses and big-saving deals on all its models, including the fifth-gen City.
Here are the model-wise offers:
(Please note that all offers are valid till October 31)
Amaze
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 18,000
-
The above savings are applicable to all variants of the facelifted Amaze.
-
Honda is not offering any cash discount on the sub-4m sedan.
Check out the latest deals and discounts here.
Fifth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 21,505
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 53,505
-
You get either the cash discount or the free accessories on the fifth-gen City.
-
This is the first time that the new-generation model is carrying benefits of over Rs 50,000.
Jazz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 17,996
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,996
-
These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz.
-
You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.
WR-V
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 12,158
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,158
-
You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.
-
Only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.
Fourth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 22,000
-
The above offers are applicable to all variants of the fourth-gen City.
Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.
