Published On Jul 03, 2024 12:21 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

Customers can also stand a chance to win a trip to Switzerland if they take the delivery of a Honda car this July

Maximum benefits of over Rs 1 lakh are being offered with the Honda Amaze.

Savings of up to Rs 89,946 are being offered with the Honda City.

The Honda Elevate can be had with discounts of up to Rs 66,715.

Honda is also running ‘Magical Monsoon Campaign’ from July 1st to July 31st.

All other offers are valid till the end of July 2024.

Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate are being offered with benefits of over Rs 1 lakh this July. The offers include cash discount, exchange bonuses, and corporate discount. Additionally, the automaker is also running ‘Monsoon Magical Campaign’ from July 1st to July 31st in which customers can get assured gifts or can also stand a chance to win a couple’s trip to Switzerland. Let’s have a look model-wise offer details.

Honda City

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 31,946 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 6,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 89,946

With the Honda City, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories. The amounts mentioned above are only valid on top-spec ZX variants (without updated safety features) of the sedan.

The cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the optional free accessories offer also comes down to Rs 21,396 for all other variants.

The exchange bonus stated above are only applicable on the top-spec ZX variant (without updated safety features). The same reduces to Rs 10,000 for all other variants.

The Honda City is priced between Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 65,000

Honda is also offering a cash discount of Rs 65,000 with hybrid version of the City, valid across all the variants.

The Honda City Hybrid is priced from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta EV Interior Seen On Camera Yet Again, This Time Showing The Dual-screens Setup

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 48,105 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 6,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 1.04 lakh

Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda Amaze. The amounts mentioned above are only valid on top-spec VX and Elite edition variants of the sedan.

The cash discount comes down to Rs 30,000 and the optional free accessories offer reduces to Rs 36,246 for the mid-spec S variants of the Amaze.

On the base-spec E variant, the cash benefit comes down to Rs 20,000, while the free accessories offer reduces to Rs 24,346.

The exchange bonus mentioned above is only valid on the top-spec VX and Elite edition variants of the Amaze. It reduces to Rs 10,000 for all other variants.

Prices for the Honda Amaze range from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 21,715 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 66,715

Just like Honda City and Amaze, the Elevate also comes with the option of cash discount or optional free accessories.

The Elevate doesn’t get a Honda car exchange bonus, but it still comes with a regular exchange bonus, corporate and special corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh.

Special Monsoon Campaign

In the ongoing 'Monsoon Magical Campaign,' customers have the chance to win an exclusive couple’s trip to Switzerland or assured prizes worth up to Rs 75,000. Additionally, customers who take a test drive during this period will receive surprise gifts from Honda. These benefits apply in addition to the regular offers available on all Honda cars.

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary between city and state. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel for regular updates

Read More on : Honda City on road price