Modified On Aug 15, 2023

Customers can avail benefits on periodic maintenance, including savings on select parts and car care services

Avail 15 percent discount on labour charges for periodic maintenance and car care services.

Special benefits of up to 15 percent on value added services and periodic maintenance for doctors, military and police officials.

Customers will also be able to save on select parts such as tyres, brake pads, battery and wipers.

The service camp will run from August 16 till August 20.

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Honda will organise a nationwide service camp across all its authorised dealerships, from August 16 to 20. Apart from savings and benefits offered to customers, the carmaker will provide special discounts to doctors, military and police officials.

During the service camp, customers will receive up to 15 percent off on car care services, including paint treatment, underbody coating, headlamp, and windshield treatment. Additionally, if you book your service appointment through the Honda Connect app or Honda’s website, you can save up to 15 percent on periodic maintenance labour charges. Special benefits will also be offered on select parts, such as tires, brake pads, batteries, and wipers.

For customers who want to upgrade to new Honda cars, the carmaker will offer a complimentary evaluation service for old cars, as well as exchange benefits on new Honda cars. Additionally, Honda will also organise a daily lucky draw, giving customers a chance to win gifts.

Honda currently retails two models in India: City and Amaze, including a hybrid version of the City. The automaker has already revealed its soon to be launched compact SUV, the Elevate in India, and its launch timelines are detailed here.

