Here’s Your First Look At The Production-spec Kia Sonet

Published On Jul 17, 2020 02:02 PM By Sonny for Kia Sonet

The rear three-quarters of the new sub-4m SUV looks very similar to the concept

Kia Sonet’s rear quarter spied ahead of global unveil on August 7.

Features the same connected tail lamp design seen on the pre-production concept at the expo.

Spied model was likely an entry-variant since it was wearing steel wheels.

The Sonet will likely have the same front fascia as the concept.

It will be a feature-loaded offering with the same powertrain options as the Hyundai Venue.

The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV is scheduled to be globally unveiled in a production-spec avatar on August 7. Before that, the rear of the Sonet has been spied without camouflage and it looks a lot like the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

The Sonet spied was likely a base variant as suggested by the steel wheels with covers. It has pretty much the same connected tail lamps design but the bar in between doesn’t seem to light up. Nearly half of the rear bumper is taken up by the faux skid plate design. The rear windscreen is flanked by gloss black inserts with slats as seen on the concept. Based on the reveal teaser, the front end of the final Sonet will also have the same design as showcased on the pre-production concept.

The Kia Sonet will be offered with the same underpinnings and powertrain options as the Hyundai Venue in India: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol unit will get the choice of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and the new 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual). In the Venue, the naturally-aspirated petrol unit comes with a 5-speed manual while the diesel engine only gets a 6-speed manual.

Kia will likely be aiming to do with the Sonet what it did with the Seltos: wow the segment. In fact, it already has that effect with its distinct design. The Sonet will be a well-equipped offering in the segment with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connected car technology, built-in air purifier, auto AC, sunroof, and an 8-speaker Bose audio. The top variants might even get a 360-degree camera.

The Kia Sonet is expected to be launched in India around the same time as its unveiling in August. It will likely be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11.5 lakh. The Sonet will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well.

