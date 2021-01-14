Hyundai Creta 7-seater Spied Testing Again Ahead Of 2021 Launch

Modified On Jan 14, 2021 04:54 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The three-row Creta will be slightly refreshed for distinction but with an overall similar appearance

Hyundai is working on a three-row Creta which has been spied testing again.

Expected to be launched towards the second half of 2021.

It will carry a slightly refreshed look which will help differentiate it from the regular Creta.

The 7-seater Creta might be named ‘Alcazar’ in India.

It is expected to demand at least a lakh over the regular variants of the Creta.

Hyundai has started testing the three-row Creta in India. The upcoming product has been spied under camouflage ahead of its expected launch in 2021. Hyundai has registered the name ‘Alcazar’ in India which could be used for the 7-seater Creta. It could actually be one of the biggest car launches of this year.

Going by the latest spy shots, it seems like the Creta 7-seater will carry a new front grille, a slightly refreshed front bumper, and new alloy wheels. The rear-end looks redesigned with new wrap-around tail lamps and a redesigned boot lid. The C-pillar will sport a new design with a larger rear-quarter glass. It will be longer and slightly taller than the Creta without any changes to the wheelbase. While the Creta gets a swooping roofline, its 7-seater version seems to get a straight roof. The overall appearance of the 7-seater version will not be vastly different from the 5-seater.

The cabin would largely see all the changes related to the third row only. To widen the audience, Hyundai might offer optional captain seats for the second row. The layout of the cabin should remain the same with the same set of features as the Creta. Existing features including a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), panoramic sunroof, six airbags, rear parking camera, and front parking sensors will be retained.

It’s expected to come with the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo engine produces 140PS and 242Nm, paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto. The diesel engine puts out 115PS and 250Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol engine may not come on board.

The three-row Creta is expected to demand at least a lakh over the corresponding prices of the Hyundai Creta. The latter retails from Rs 9.82 lakh to Rs 17.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Adding a third row to the Creta will put it against the entry-level variants of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Safari.

Source

Read More on : Creta on road price