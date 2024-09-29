Here’s How The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Differs From Its Regular Version

Modified On Sep 29, 2024 09:15 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

Unlike the regular Creta, its Knight edition can only be had with naturally-aspirated petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai Creta recently received a Knight edition treatment featuring sporty looking black design elements and an all-black interior theme. The Creta Knight edition is being offered with the mid-spec S(O) and top-spec SX(O) variants of the SUV and can be had with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Let’s see how this special edition of the Creta looks compared to its regular counterpart.

Front

The changes on the Hyundai Creta Knight edition includes an all-black grille, blacked out bumper and skid plates, and also a ‘Hyundai’ logo which has also been given a matte black treatment to match the overall theme. Apart from these elements, there are no changes to the overall design of the SUV.

Apart from this all-black exterior treatment, Hyundai is also offering the Creta Knight edition in a Titan Grey Matte shade for an extra Rs 5,000. A dual-tone finish is offered at a premium of Rs 15,000.

Side

Over the regular Creta, elements like roof rails, side cladding, and door handles receive an all-black treatment.

Both versions of the Creta feature the same 17-inch alloy wheels. However those on the Creta Knight edition are painted in black, and the red brake callipers enhance overall sportiness.

Rear

At the rear, the skid plate and roof-mounted spoiler on the Creta Knight edition are finished in black, while the tailgate logos also get a matte black treatment. There’s also a Knight edition badge on the tailgate for easier identification.

The regular Creta on other hand gets a silver treatment on the bumper along with regular chrome brandings on the tailgate.

Interior

Unlike the regular Creta, the Creta Knight edition gets an all-black interior theme with contrasting brass inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console. You also get metallic pedals inside the Creta Knight for a sportier appeal.

The seats, transmission lever, and the steering wheel are upholstered in black leatherette material and they also get brass piping and stitching.

The list of amenities on both versions of the Hyundai Creta include dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

The Creta Knight edition is available with 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

*AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

The regular version of the Creta also gets the option of a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Price Range & Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Creta range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Knight edition starts from Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

