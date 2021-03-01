Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For The Renault Kiger And Nissan Magnite

Modified On Mar 01, 2021 07:17 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The Kiger demands a lower waiting period than the Magnite currently

The Kiger gets the least waiting period of up to 2 weeks in Mumbai.

In cities like Delhi, Pune and Jaipur you will have to wait up to 8 weeks for the Kiger.

In the case of Nissan Magnite, the waiting period depends on the variant, engine and transmission that you are choosing.

For the Magnite, you will have to wait a maximum of up to 28 weeks and even as low as 3 weeks.

The Nissan Magnite was launched back in December 2020 and became an instant hit. It demanded a high waiting period that went more than 6 months. Its sibling, the Renault Kiger, has now been launched. It gets the same platform, engine and nearly the same transmission options. However, the waiting periods for the sub-compact SUVs are different. Here’s how much you will have to wait for them in major cities.

City Kiger Magnite Delhi 8 weeks 3 to 28 weeks Bangalore 4 weeks 20 weeks Mumbai 2 weeks 12 to 14 weeks Chennai 8 weeks 8 to 12 weeks Jaipur 6 to 8 weeks 18 to 20 weeks Gurgaon 7 to 8 weeks 3 to 28 weeks Lucknow 4 weeks 18 to 24 weeks Thane 8 weeks 12 to 14 weeks Chandigarh 7 weeks 4 to 20 weeks Patna 6 to 8 weeks 12 weeks Faridabad 7 to 8 weeks 3 to 20 weeks Indore 6 to 8 weeks 3 to 28 weeks Noida 4 to 6 weeks 8 to 16 weeks

The newly launched Kiger demands a far shorter waiting period than the Magnite.

The lowest waiting period is in Mumbai, where you can get the Kiger in just 2 weeks.

The highest waiting period for the Kiger is 8 weeks in Indore, Faridabad, Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon and Jaipur.

In cities like Chennai and Thane, the Kiger’s CVT variants have a higher waiting period.

The waiting period of the Magnite depends on powertrain and variant chosen. In cities like Delhi and Indore, you will have to wait the least for the mid-spec XL CVT variant (3-4 weeks), followed by the range topping XV Premium variant (6-8 weeks) and the highest for the base-spec XE variant.

The maximum waiting period for the Magnite goes up to 28 weeks or 4 months in cities such as Indore, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Tier-II cities have lower waiting periods than metro cities. Nissan is planning to increase the production of the Magnite, which will reduce the waiting period.

The Kiger and Magnite come equipped with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The N.A motor is rated at 72PS and 96Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT (Only with Kiger). The turbo motor offers 100PS and up to 160Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT.

Prices of the Kiger commence at Rs 5.45 lakh and go up to Rs 9.72 lakh, while the Magnite retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

