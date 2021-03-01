  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHere’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For The Renault Kiger And Nissan Magnite
English | हिंदी

Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For The Renault Kiger And Nissan Magnite

Modified On Mar 01, 2021 07:17 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

  • 16325 Views
  • Write a comment

The Kiger demands a lower waiting period than the Magnite currently

  • The Kiger gets the least waiting period of up to 2 weeks in Mumbai. 

  • In cities like Delhi, Pune and Jaipur you will have to wait up to 8 weeks for the Kiger. 

  • In the case of Nissan Magnite, the waiting period depends on the variant, engine and transmission that you are choosing. 

  • For the Magnite, you will have to wait a maximum of up to 28 weeks and even as low as 3 weeks. 

The Nissan Magnite was launched back in December 2020 and became an instant hit. It demanded a high waiting period that went more than 6 months. Its sibling, the Renault Kiger, has now been launched. It gets the same platform, engine and nearly the same transmission options. However, the waiting periods for the sub-compact SUVs are different. Here’s how much you will have to wait for them in major cities. 

City

Kiger

Magnite

Delhi

8 weeks

3 to 28 weeks

Bangalore

4 weeks

20 weeks

Mumbai

2 weeks

12 to 14 weeks

Chennai

8 weeks

8 to 12 weeks

Jaipur

6 to 8 weeks

18 to 20 weeks

Gurgaon

7 to 8 weeks

3 to 28 weeks

Lucknow

4 weeks

18 to 24 weeks

Thane

8 weeks

12 to 14 weeks

Chandigarh

7 weeks

4 to 20 weeks

Patna

6 to 8 weeks

12 weeks

Faridabad

7 to 8 weeks

3 to 20 weeks

Indore

6 to 8 weeks

3 to 28 weeks

Noida

4 to 6 weeks

8 to 16 weeks

  • The newly launched Kiger demands a far shorter waiting period than the Magnite. 

  • The lowest waiting period is in Mumbai, where you can get the Kiger in just 2 weeks. 

  • The highest waiting period for the Kiger is 8 weeks in Indore, Faridabad, Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon and Jaipur. 

  • In cities like Chennai and Thane, the Kiger’s CVT variants have a higher waiting period. 

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kiger: First Drive Review

  • The waiting period of the Magnite depends on powertrain and variant chosen. In cities like Delhi and Indore, you will have to wait the least for the mid-spec XL CVT variant (3-4 weeks), followed by the range topping XV Premium variant (6-8 weeks) and the highest for the base-spec XE variant.

  • The maximum waiting period for the Magnite goes up to 28 weeks or 4 months in cities such as Indore, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Gurgaon. 

  • Tier-II cities have lower waiting periods than metro cities. Nissan is planning to increase the production of the Magnite, which will reduce the waiting period. 

  • 2020 Nissan Magnite First Drive Review

  • Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite Comparison

Nissan Magnite Now Starts From Rs 5.49 Lakh, Other Variant Prices Remain Unchanged

  • The Kiger and Magnite come equipped with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The N.A motor is rated at 72PS and 96Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT (Only with Kiger). The turbo motor offers 100PS and up to 160Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT. 

  • Prices of the Kiger commence at Rs 5.45 lakh and go up to Rs 9.72 lakh, while the Magnite retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Kiger AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

Read Full News
  • Renault Kiger
  • Nissan Magnite

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?