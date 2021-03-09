Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Bring Home A Kia SUV

Published On Mar 09, 2021 02:19 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The minimum waiting period for the Sonet and Seltos is 1.5 months and up to a month, respectively

The Kia Sonet retails from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Seltos is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sonet GTX+ (with the 7-speed DCT) carries the lowest waiting time for the model.

The Seltos HTX Anniversary Edition (with the 1.5-litre petrol and 6-speed MT) has the lowest waiting period for the model.

Kia’s India lineup currently offers three models, including two SUVs -- the Sonet and Seltos. When launched, both had made a splash in their respective segments, and continue to fare well in the month-on-month sales figures. As a result, both the SUVs now have extended waiting periods, depending on the powertrain options. Here are the details:

Kia Sonet

Engine Transmission Variant (Waiting Period)* 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ (up to 4.5 months); HTX (up to 2.5 months); HTX+ (up to 2 months); GTX+ (up to 2 months) 7-speed DCT HTK+ (up to 4 months); GTX+ (up to 2 months) 1.2-litre petrol 5-speed MT HTE (up to 5 months); HTK (up to 5 months); HTK+ (up to 5 months) 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT HTE (up to 4 months and 1 week); HTK (up to 4.5 months); HTK+ (up to 5 months); HTX (up to 5 months); HTX+ (up to 5 months); GTX+ (up to 4 months) 6-speed AT HTK+ (up to 5 months), GTX+ (up to 4 months and 1 week)

*The waiting period is applicable to all fresh bookings and may vary depending on your location and the chosen colour. Please contact your nearest Kia dealership for the exact details.

The Sonet has a waiting period ranging from 1.5 months to 5 months, depending on the chosen powertrain. Kia provides the Sonet with three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (120PS/172Nm) mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) paired with a 5-speed MT, and a 1.5-litre diesel coupled with either a 6-speed MT (100PS/240Nm) or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox (115PS/250Nm).

Kia Seltos

Engine Transmission Variant (Waiting Period)* 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 6-speed MT GTX (up to 5 months), GTX+ (up to 5 months) 7-speed DCT GTX+ (up to 4 months) 1.5-litre petrol 6-speed MT HTE (up to 5 months), HTK (up to 5 months), HTK+ (up to 4 months and 1 week), HTX (up to 3 months), HTX Anniversary Edition (up to a month) CVT HTX (up to 3 months), HTX Anniversary Edition (up to a month and 1 week) 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT HTE (up to 5 months), HTK (up to 5 months), HTK+ (up to 5 months), HTX (up to 3.5 months), HTX Anniversary Edition (up to 1.5 months), HTX+ (up to 4 months) 6-speed AT HTK+ (up to 5 months), HTX+ (up to 4 months), GTX+ (up to 2 months and 1 week)

*The waiting period is applicable to all fresh bookings and may vary depending on your location and the chosen colour. Please contact your nearest Kia dealership for the exact details.

Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, has a waiting period ranging from three weeks to 5 months, with the 1.2-litre HTX (Anniversary Edition) carrying the lowest waiting time. The Seltos is provided with three engines: a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) mated to a 6-seed MT or 7-speed DCT, a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) coupled with a 6-speed MT or CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) paired to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Kia has priced the Sonet from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh, whereas it retails the Seltos between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom). While the former rivals the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite , Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Mahindra Scorpio.

