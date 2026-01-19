Here Are Top 5 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow
Modified On Jan 19, 2026 10:43 AM By CarDekho
Although the Urban Cruiser EV is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, it carries its own distinct design cues
Toyota is set to introduce its first all-electric SUV in India, which will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric. Called the Urban Cruiser EV, it has already been teased, where we got a glimpse of its design. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with distinct styling. With its official launch scheduled for tomorrow, here are the top five things you need to know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Exterior Design
As seen in the teaser, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV features a muscular design with sleek design touches. Up front, it gets LED headlamps paired with pixel-like LED DRLs. A chunky bumper gives it some much needed muscle. The side profile will be similar to the Maruti e Vitara, albeit with different wheels. While at the rear, it will likely get connected LED tail lamps along with a chunky bumper, as seen in global model.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Interior
Except for a different colour scheme, the Urban Cruiser EV will feature a similar interior layout to the e Vitara. It will continue to retain physcial controls for all the important features, making it easy to use on the move.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Features Onboard
Feature-wise, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front-row seats, a powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charging and a fixed glass roof.
On the safety front, it is likely to get seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain
The Urban Cruiser EV is expected to use the same electric powertrain as the India-spec e Vitara. That means one can expect it to be offered only with a front-wheel-drive setup, unlike the international version which gets all-wheel drive. Take a look at the expected powertrain specifications in the table below.
|
Battery Option
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
No. of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
192.5 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
Claimed range
|
344km(WLTP)
|
543 km(ARAI)
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel drive
|
Front-wheel drive
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Expected Pricing and Rivals
Pricing for the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to start around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Urban Cruiser EV will compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Sierra EV along with the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.