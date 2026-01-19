Here Are Top 5 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

Although the Urban Cruiser EV is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, it carries its own distinct design cues

Toyota is set to introduce its first all-electric SUV in India, which will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric. Called the Urban Cruiser EV, it has already been teased, where we got a glimpse of its design. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with distinct styling. With its official launch scheduled for tomorrow, here are the top five things you need to know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Exterior Design

As seen in the teaser, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV features a muscular design with sleek design touches. Up front, it gets LED headlamps paired with pixel-like LED DRLs. A chunky bumper gives it some much needed muscle. The side profile will be similar to the Maruti e Vitara, albeit with different wheels. While at the rear, it will likely get connected LED tail lamps along with a chunky bumper, as seen in global model.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Interior

Except for a different colour scheme, the Urban Cruiser EV will feature a similar interior layout to the e Vitara. It will continue to retain physcial controls for all the important features, making it easy to use on the move.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Features Onboard

Feature-wise, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front-row seats, a powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charging and a fixed glass roof.

On the safety front, it is likely to get seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain

The Urban Cruiser EV is expected to use the same electric powertrain as the India-spec e Vitara. That means one can expect it to be offered only with a front-wheel-drive setup, unlike the international version which gets all-wheel drive. Take a look at the expected powertrain specifications in the table below.

Battery Option 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed range 344km(WLTP) 543 km(ARAI) Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Expected Pricing and Rivals

Pricing for the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to start around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Urban Cruiser EV will compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Sierra EV along with the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.