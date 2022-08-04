Published On Aug 04, 2022 08:35 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

You have one Kia, three Hyundais and two Tatas, in a list dominated by Marutis

Forward to July 2022, the four-wheel sales are gradually improving. Utility vehicles make up around half of the top 15 best-selling cars last month. The Wagon R continues to be the leader, with Maruti occupying nine positions here.

So, here’s how each model fared in July:

Models July 2022 July 2021 June 2022 Maruti Wagon R 22,588 22,836 19,190 Maruti Baleno 17,960 14,729 16,103 Maruti Swift 17,539 18,434 16,213 Tata Nexon 14,214 10,287 14,295 Maruti Dzire 13,747 10,470 12,597 Maruti Eeco 13,048 10,057 10,130 Hyundai Creta 12,625 13,000 13,790 Hyundai Venue 12,000 8,185 10,321 Maruti S-Presso 11,268 6,818 652 Tata Punch 11,007 - 10,414 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,000 9,379 8,992 Maruti Brezza 9,709 12,676 4,404 Maruti Ertiga 9,694 13,434 10,423 Maruti Alto 9,065 12,867 13,790 Kia Seltos 8,541 6,983 8,388

The Maruti Wagon R leads the pack reporting over 22,000 units sold, with a growth of 3,000 units compared to June 2022. It has been the best-selling model every month since March 2022.

5,000 units down, we have the Baleno occupying the second position. Its Y-o-Y sales have grown by around 20 percent, over 3,000 units.

The Swift's monthly sales have been very close to the Baleno, for the past two months. It continues to average sales of over 15,000 units per month.

The Tata Nexon retains its title as the best-selling SUV of the month, recording a sale of 14,214 units in July 2022. It was ahead of the Hyundai Creta by 2,000 units. Thanks to several new variant additions over the year, its annual sales have improved by 4,000 units. Tata includes sales of the all-electric version of the SUV as well in the monthly Nexon figures.

The Maruti Dzire is the only sedan in this list and sold over 13,000 units for July.

Maruti’s workhorse, the Eeco van, despite being the most outdated, continues to be in among the top ten best selling cars’ list.

Hyundai’s best selling model is the Creta, standing at the seventh position in this list.

Just 600 units behind the Creta is Hyundai’s subcompact SUV, the Venue. Its Y-o-Y sales have grown by nearly 50 percent, while the MoM sales have improved thanks to the facelift it received in June.

Maruti’s S-Presso witnessed a massive growth of over 10,500 units from June’s figure of 652 units. Even its yearly sales have registered a growth of 65 percent.

The Tata Punch was the tenth best selling model of July with a sale of over 11,000 units.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios touched the 10,000 sales mark this July.

Maruti’s new Brezza reports 9,700 unit sales in July, around 2,300 units less than the Venue. Both of them were updated in the same month, with more features and a refreshed styling.

Maruti’s Ertiga and Alto saw a decline in the yearly as well as monthly sales.

Last one on the list here, is the Kia Seltos with an average of 6,000 to 8,000 units sold every month. It’s the only Kia car to make it to the list.

