Here Are The Top 15 Best Selling Cars Of July 2022

Published On Aug 04, 2022 08:35 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

You have one Kia, three Hyundais and two Tatas, in a list dominated by Marutis

Forward to July 2022, the four-wheel sales are gradually improving. Utility vehicles make up around half of the top 15 best-selling cars last month. The Wagon R continues to be the leader, with Maruti occupying nine positions here. 

So, here’s how each model fared in July: 

Models

July 2022

July 2021

June 2022

Maruti Wagon R

22,588

22,836

19,190

Maruti Baleno

17,960

14,729

16,103

Maruti Swift

17,539

18,434

16,213

Tata Nexon

14,214

10,287

14,295

Maruti Dzire

13,747

10,470

12,597

Maruti Eeco

13,048

10,057

10,130

Hyundai Creta

12,625

13,000

13,790

Hyundai Venue

12,000

8,185

10,321

Maruti S-Presso

11,268

6,818

652

Tata Punch

11,007

-

10,414

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

10,000

9,379

8,992

Maruti Brezza

9,709

12,676

4,404

Maruti Ertiga

9,694

13,434

10,423

Maruti Alto

9,065

12,867

13,790

Kia Seltos

8,541

6,983

8,388

  • The Maruti Wagon R leads the pack reporting over 22,000 units sold, with a growth of 3,000 units compared to June 2022. It has been the best-selling model every month since March 2022.

maruti baleno

  • 5,000 units down, we have the Baleno occupying the second position. Its Y-o-Y sales have grown by around 20 percent, over 3,000 units. 

  • The Swift's monthly sales have been very close to the Baleno, for the past two months. It continues to average sales of over 15,000 units per month. 

  • The Tata Nexon retains its title as the best-selling SUV of the month, recording a sale of 14,214 units in July 2022. It was ahead of the Hyundai Creta by 2,000 units. Thanks to several new variant additions over the year, its annual sales have improved by 4,000 units. Tata includes sales of the all-electric version of the SUV as well in the monthly Nexon figures. 

  • The Maruti Dzire is the only sedan in this list and sold over 13,000 units for July. 

  • Maruti’s workhorse, the Eeco van, despite being the most outdated, continues to be in among the top ten best selling cars’ list. 

  • Hyundai’s best selling model is the Creta, standing at the seventh position in this list. 

  • Just 600 units behind the Creta is Hyundai’s subcompact SUV, the Venue. Its Y-o-Y sales have grown by nearly 50 percent, while the MoM sales have improved thanks to the facelift it received in June. 

  • Maruti’s S-Presso witnessed a massive growth of over 10,500 units from June’s figure of 652 units. Even its yearly sales have registered a growth of 65 percent. 

  • The Tata Punch was the tenth best selling model of July with a sale of over 11,000 units. 

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios touched the 10,000 sales mark this July. 

  • Maruti’s new Brezza reports 9,700 unit sales in July, around 2,300 units less than the Venue. Both of them were updated in the same month, with more features and a refreshed styling. 

  • Maruti’s Ertiga and Alto saw a decline in the yearly as well as monthly sales. 

  • Last one on the list here, is the Kia Seltos with an average of 6,000 to 8,000 units sold every month. It’s the only Kia car to make it to the list. 

