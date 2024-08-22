Modified On Aug 22, 2024 06:41 PM By Samarth for Tata Punch EV

Some features the Curvv EV gets over Punch EV include Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and a bigger touchscreen system

The Tata Curvv EV is the current flagship electric vehicle from the Indian marque. It shares its platform with the Punch EV. Both the EVs are built on the Acti.EV platform and we have listed out 10 key features that the Curvv EV offers over its smaller sibling, the Punch EV.

A Bigger Infotainment System

The Curvv EV gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system whereas the Punch EV is offered with a smaller 10.25-inch unit. However, the infotainment system of both the EVs support Arcade.ev app suite, which allows users to stream videos on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar when the car is not moving and also allows you to play games on the touchscreen.

Flush-type Door Handles

The electric SUV-coupe from Tata is offered with flush-type door handles with a small light, seen for the first time in any Tata offering. This feature adds a touch of premiumness of the Curvv EV. The Punch EV, on the other hand, is offered with conventional door handles.

Bigger Alloy Wheels

While the Tata Punch EV comes with smaller 16-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, the Curvv EV gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels. Both electric vehicles are offered with all-wheel disc brakes.

V2V And V2L Functionality

Another feature which is an advantage if you are an EV owner is the vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) capabilities. The former allows you to plug an appliance into the electric vehicle's socket, by converting direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC) to power external devices. Whereas, the V2V capability allows you to charge another EV using your own EV. This feature is only available on Tata Curvv EV but not on Punch EV.

Panoramic Sunroof

One of the most sought-after features among present day buyers is a panoramic sunroof. If you are someone who prefers having it, then Curvv EV can be your pick as it offers a panoramic sunroof. However, the Punch EV only comes with a single-pane sunroof.

Premium Audio System

The electric SUV-coupe gets a 9-speaker JBL-tuned system which includes 4 tweeters and a subwoofer. Tata has equipped the Punch EV with 6-speakers (4-speakers and 2-tweeters) only.

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Controls

Another feature advantage Tata Curvv EV has over the Punch EV is the powered tailgate with gesture control feature, which proves to be useful when you are carrying luggage or other equipment in your hands. We have already seen this functionality on the facelifted Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The Punch EV, on the other hand, comes with a simple electric tailgate release.

6-way Adjustable Driver’s Seat

For the comfort of the driver, the Curvv EV gets a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat. This feature is missing on the Punch EV.

2-Step Reclining Rear Seats

Tata offers Curvv EV with 2-step reclining seats at the rear, which allows passengers to have a comfortable journey during long rides. That said, the rear seats also get 60:40 split functionality. Both of these are missing on the Punch EV.

ADAS

Lastly, the Curvv EV features level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking. This safety feature is missing on the electric micro-SUV from Tata.

