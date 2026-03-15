New Hyundai Cars That Are Expected To Go On Sale In India In The Remainder Of 2026

Hyundai is currently on a high following the recent launch of the facelifted Verna, which came a few months after the introduction of the second-generation Venue in India. Given that we are only three months into 2026, Hyundai has a lot planned for our market for this year, of which one model has now been launched already. In this story, we highlight at least four new cars that the Korean marque is expected to introduce in India:

Facelifted Hyundai Exter

Expected Launch: Late-March 2026

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Since its market launch in 2023, the Hyundai Exter has been a significant contributor when it comes to carmaker’s SUV sales in India. Its relatively small footprint, spacious cabin, and multiple powertrain choices make it a favourite among potential SUV buyers. Although Hyundai has regularly given it minor updates, the Exter is now in for a proper refresh, with a handful of cosmetic and feature updates inside and out.

The facelifted Exter has been spotted on tests internationally a few times, hinting at the potential changes. It suggests the same H-shaped LED DRLs as the current iteration but the grille could feature a new design along with a tweaked front bumper. Other changes could come in the form of a revised set of alloy wheels and a tweaked set of tail lights and rear bumper. It could also feature a redesigned dashboard layout, a new seat upholstery and some additional features. Hyundai is likely to continue offering the micro SUV with the same set of petrol and CNG powertrain options, with the same manual and AMT automatic choices.

Hyundai Bayon

Expected Launch: November 2026

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

The Hyundai Bayon is a compact crossover SUV (measuring nearly 4.2 metres) that is sold in the international markets. Hyundai is now considering introducing a Bayon-based crossover SUV in India that could be placed between the Exter and the Venue in the carmaker’s Indian SUV lineup. It has been spied overseas, revealing details such as all-LED lighting and a stylish set of alloy wheels. Expect it to have a premium and well-appointed cabin with possible inclusions such as leatherette upholstery and dual-digital displays. Hyundai could equip it with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Bayon is expected to share the same engine and gearbox combos as the i20 N Line, which comes with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and gets both 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Hyundai Inster-based EV

Expected Launch: October 2026

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh

Another new model that could come to India is the Hyundai Inster. Well, not exactly the Inster per se, but we believe an Inster-based micro EV could be in the works. It could certainly make a strong case for itself against the likes of the Tata Punch EV and even the Citroen eC3, as Hyundai has already announced its plans to launch a small EV for our market.

It could feature a bold and futuristic exterior design, as is seen on new-age Hyundai EVs. The EV’s cabin is expected to have the latest tech on board as well, including a minimalistic cabin and dual screens. Hyundai could offer the Inster-based EV with two battery pack choices, capable of a maximum driving range of more than 300 km.

Facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5

Expected Launch: June 2026

Expected Price: Rs 48 lakh to Rs 52 lakh

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been on sale in India since 2023. It was introduced as a locally assembled product and was quickly lapped up by potential customers. It got a midlife refresh globally in 2024 and it was expected to be introduced in India sometime in 2025 but it didn’t see the light of the day. Thankfully, though, it seems like Hyundai has decided to bring it to India with a potential launch around mid-2026.

With the midlife update, the Ioniq 5 has gotten minor cosmetic revisions in the form of tweaked front and rear bumpers, a redesigned set of alloy wheels, and a revised centre console. Features on board include dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. The facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to come with a larger 84 kWh battery pack with a 228 PS single-motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup and having a claimed range of up to 700 km (WLTP).

With these many models (not forgetting the recently launched facelifted Verna), Hyundai looks to have sorted it out for 2026. It has taken a smart approach by mixing in midlife refreshes for a couple of models that are doing well in their respective segments along with the plan to introduce two all-new nameplates. We are excited to see what Hyundai has for us in store in 2026 and so we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho for all the updates.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India