Haval F5 Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:42 PM By Rohit for Haval F5

It may be part of GWM’s initial model lineup for India

Comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (168PS/285Nm) that is mated to a 7-speed DCT.

It is a petrol-automatic only offering just like the Haval H6.

Gets a plethora of features including a panoramic sunroof and cruise control.

Great Wall Motor is set to enter the Indian market with a range of SUVs including the Haval F7. Now, the Chinese carmaker has showcased the Haval F5 SUV as well at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 .

The Haval F5 gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 168PS of power and 285Nm of torque. Like the Haval H6, the F5 is also a petrol-automatic only offering. It comes paired to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine sends power to the front wheels. It has three drive modes to offer: Standard, Eco and Sport.

Also Read: Mahindra e-KUV100 Launched At Auto Expo 2020

On the features front, it is offered with up to 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps with LED DRLs, and front and rear fog lamps. What’s more, it also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 8-way electrically powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and dual zone climate control. In terms of safety, it will be offered with standard safety features including rear parking sensors and dual front airbags.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Electric Showcased At Auto Expo 2020