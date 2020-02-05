Haval F5 Showcased At Auto Expo 2020
Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:42 PM By Rohit for Haval F5
It may be part of GWM’s initial model lineup for India
-
Comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (168PS/285Nm) that is mated to a 7-speed DCT.
-
It is a petrol-automatic only offering just like the Haval H6.
-
Gets a plethora of features including a panoramic sunroof and cruise control.
Great Wall Motor is set to enter the Indian market with a range of SUVs including the Haval F7. Now, the Chinese carmaker has showcased the Haval F5 SUV as well at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.
The Haval F5 gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 168PS of power and 285Nm of torque. Like the Haval H6, the F5 is also a petrol-automatic only offering. It comes paired to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine sends power to the front wheels. It has three drive modes to offer: Standard, Eco and Sport.
Also Read: Mahindra e-KUV100 Launched At Auto Expo 2020
On the features front, it is offered with up to 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps with LED DRLs, and front and rear fog lamps. What’s more, it also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 8-way electrically powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and dual zone climate control. In terms of safety, it will be offered with standard safety features including rear parking sensors and dual front airbags.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Electric Showcased At Auto Expo 2020
GWM is primarily known for its large vehicles and pickup trucks in its home market but will first offer the Haval SUVs in India. Apart from the Haval F5 and F7, it has also showcased the Haval H9 and H6 SUVs at the ongoing Auto Expo. It could be Haval’s rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.