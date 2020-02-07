Auto Expo 2020: Day 2 Highlights

Published On Feb 07, 2020 12:30 AM By Sonny

The second day was less hectic but packed some big reveals

It’s a wrap on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020 and we’re more than halfway done with all the manufacturer events. While the day was not as packed as the first one, some big names unveiled some of their most anticipated models and here’s a quick look at today’s highlights:

Hyundai Creta 2020

The second-gen of the Hyundai Creta made its India-spec debut at the Auto Expo 2020. Surprisingly, it was an exterior reveal only in a new black exterior paint option. It features an all-new front and rear end design with a new version of the Hyundai cascading grille. It looks significantly different from the China-spec model that was showcased a while ago. The new Creta will also get more premium features like a panoramic sunroof and BlueLink 1.5 connected car technology. It will be powered by the same petrol and diesel BS6 engines as the Kia Seltos. Find out when it will be launched here .

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is the best-selling sub-4m SUV in the country and it has got its first ever facelift and a petrol engine under the hood. The facelifted Brezza is due to be launched later in February. Unveiled at the expo, it gets a revised front fascia with a new front bumper, new grille and new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It gets new LED taillamps with a revised rear bumper as well. Most importantly, the diesel only Brezza is going petrol only for the BS6 era with its 1.5-litre petrol engine. Read more about the new Brezza’s details here .

Bird Electric EV1

Haima Automobile caught a few more headlines on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020 with an all-electric compact. The Chinese carmaker has partnered with Bird Electric to make the EV1 , a Wagon R sized electric hatchback. Most importantly, the EV1 will have a starting price under Rs 10 lakh with a minimal claimed range of 200km. The Bird EV1 should begin rolling out of its manufacturing facility in India by mid 2021 if all goes well. Interested in putting down a deposit? Find out more about the Bird EV1 here .

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector has been a big success for the carmaker that entered the Indian car market in summer 2019. Now, the mid-size SUV gets plus-sized with an extra row of seats and a new name - the Hector Plus . It has been unveiled as a 6-seater SUV with captain chairs in the middle row while a 7-seater version has been confirmed too. The Hector Plus shares its features and BS6 engine options with the regular Hector, which includes a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology for its 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 360-around view camera. Read about its expected launch schedule here .

Renault Duster Turbo

The new Renault 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine has made its under-the-bonnet debut at the Auto Expo 2020 with a special version of the Duster . This one has a performance rating of 156PS and 250Nm which is 50PS and 108Nm more than the current 1.5-litre petrol powered Duster. Renault can offer the Duster Turbo with choice of a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. It gets very few aesthetic differences to highlight its extra performance with red colour inserts and redesigned 17-inch alloys. Find out more about the most powerful Duster yet here .

Force Gurkha 2020