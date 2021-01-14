  • Login / Register
Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh On Mahindra Cars This January

Published On Jan 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on all models except the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo

  • Mahindra is offering total benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

  • The least benefits are on the Bolero.

  • No offers on the second-gen Mahindra Thar.

  • All offers are valid till the end of January 2021.

While Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio in early and mid-2021 respectively, the company is already offering a raft of benefits on its current lineup. All models, except the second-gen Thar, get discounts that will stay in force through January 2021. 

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of the Thar and declared that all bookings made January 8 onwards will be at the price applicable during delivery, indicating a second price hike in the process. Also, thanks to the Thar's popularity, its waiting period has quickly soared to nine months.

Here’s a look at all the model-wise offers:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Additional Offers

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 44,500

XUV500

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 9,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 59,000

Scorpio

Up to Rs 10,002

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 39,502

Bolero

Up to Rs 3,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 6,550

Up to Rs 24,050

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.20 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 16,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 62,055

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 6,000

--

Up to Rs 41,000

  • Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

  • Mahindra XUV500
  • Except the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo, all other models, including the XUV300, XUV500, and Scorpio, carry additional offers up to Rs 20,000.

  • The Bolero offers the least savings of up to Rs 24,050.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities will almost be the same. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

