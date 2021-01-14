Published On Jan 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 on all models except the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo

Mahindra is offering total benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

The least benefits are on the Bolero.

No offers on the second-gen Mahindra Thar.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2021.

While Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio in early and mid-2021 respectively, the company is already offering a raft of benefits on its current lineup. All models, except the second-gen Thar, get discounts that will stay in force through January 2021.

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of the Thar and declared that all bookings made January 8 onwards will be at the price applicable during delivery, indicating a second price hike in the process. Also, thanks to the Thar's popularity, its waiting period has quickly soared to nine months.

Here’s a look at all the model-wise offers:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 44,500 XUV500 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 59,000 Scorpio Up to Rs 10,002 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 39,502 Bolero Up to Rs 3,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 6,550 Up to Rs 24,050 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 16,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 3.06 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,055 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 4,000 -- Up to Rs 62,055 Marazzo Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 6,000 -- Up to Rs 41,000

Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.







Except the KUV100 NXT and Marazzo, all other models, including the XUV300, XUV500, and Scorpio , carry additional offers up to Rs 20,000.

The Bolero offers the least savings of up to Rs 24,050.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities will almost be the same. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

