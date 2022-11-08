Grab Deals Of Up To Rs 35,000 On Renault Cars This November
All three models are offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000
- Save up to Rs 35,000 on the Renault Triber.
- The Kwid is offered with perks of up to Rs 30,000.
- Renault Kiger only comes with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.
- All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.
If you want to buy a Renault car this November, you can get various cash rebates and bonuses on its entire Indian lineup. Renault's entry-level sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber, is the most discounted vehicle, followed by the Renault Kwid. The Kiger on the other hand, only receives a corporate relaxation of up to Rs 10,000. The base-spec RXE trim of both the Triber and Kiger are slashed out of the offers list.
Let’s have a look at model wise offer details
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
- Except the base-spec RXE variant, the above-mentioned discounts are valid across all variants of the Triber.
- Renault retails its entry level MPV in the price range of Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Kwid 0.8L
|
Kwid 1.0L
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
- No cash discounts are offered on 1-litre variants of the Renault Kwid.
- The entry level hatchback is sold between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 10,000
- The Kiger drops out all other perks, and can only be availed with the aforementioned corporate discount.
- Like all other Renault models, the offers exclude the base-spec RXE trim of the subcompact SUV.
- Prices for the Kiger range between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.62 lakh.
Note
- The offers may vary depending on the state or city, so we request you to please visit the nearest Renault dealership for more details.
- All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.
