Grab Deals Of Up To Rs 35,000 On Renault Cars This November

Modified On Nov 08, 2022 06:16 PM By Shreyash for Renault Triber

All three models are offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000

Renault Cars Collage

  • Save up to Rs 35,000 on the Renault Triber.
  • The Kwid is offered with perks of up to Rs 30,000.
  • Renault Kiger only comes with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.
  • All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

If you want to buy a Renault car this November, you can get various cash rebates and bonuses on its entire Indian lineup. Renault's entry-level sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber, is the most discounted vehicle, followed by the Renault Kwid. The Kiger on the other hand, only receives a corporate relaxation of up to Rs 10,000. The base-spec RXE trim of both the Triber and Kiger are slashed out of the offers list.

Let’s have a look at model wise offer details

Renault Triber 

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus 

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000
  • Except the base-spec RXE variant, the above-mentioned discounts are valid across all variants of the Triber.
  • Renault retails its entry level MPV in the price range of Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Renault Kwid 

Renault KWID

Offers

Amount

Kwid 0.8L

Kwid 1.0L

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

N.A.

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 20,000
  • No cash discounts are offered on 1-litre variants of the Renault Kwid.
  • The entry level hatchback is sold between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offers

Amount

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 10,000
  • The Kiger drops out all other perks, and can only be availed with the aforementioned corporate discount.
  • Like all other Renault models, the offers exclude the base-spec RXE trim of the subcompact SUV.
  • Prices for the Kiger range between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.62 lakh.

Note

  • The offers may vary depending on the state or city, so we request you to please visit the nearest Renault dealership for more details.
  • All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

