All three models are offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000

Save up to Rs 35,000 on the Renault Triber.

The Kwid is offered with perks of up to Rs 30,000.

Renault Kiger only comes with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.

All offers are valid till the end of November 2022.

If you want to buy a Renault car this November, you can get various cash rebates and bonuses on its entire Indian lineup. Renault's entry-level sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber, is the most discounted vehicle, followed by the Renault Kwid. The Kiger on the other hand, only receives a corporate relaxation of up to Rs 10,000. The base-spec RXE trim of both the Triber and Kiger are slashed out of the offers list.

Let’s have a look at model wise offer details

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Except the base-spec RXE variant, the above-mentioned discounts are valid across all variants of the Triber.

Renault retails its entry level MPV in the price range of Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Kwid 0.8L Kwid 1.0L Cash Discount Rs 10,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 20,000

No cash discounts are offered on 1-litre variants of the Renault Kwid.

The entry level hatchback is sold between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

The Kiger drops out all other perks, and can only be availed with the aforementioned corporate discount.

Like all other Renault models, the offers exclude the base-spec RXE trim of the subcompact SUV.

Prices for the Kiger range between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.62 lakh.

Note

The offers may vary depending on the state or city, so we request you to please visit the nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

