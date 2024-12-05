Get Year-end Discounts Up To Rs 75,000 On Renault Cars This December

Modified On Dec 05, 2024 11:07 AM By Dipan for Renault Kiger

A rural discount of up to Rs 4,000 or a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also available on all cars

A maximum benefit of up to Rs 75,000 is being provided with the Kiger.

The Kwid is offered with benefits up to Rs 65,000 in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Benefits up to Rs 45,000 are being provided with the Renault Kwid in other Indian states.

The Triber carries total benefits up to Rs 60,000.

All the benefits are applicable till the end of 2024.

Renault Kwid

Offer All India Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 65,000

The above discounts apply to all variants of the Kwid, except the base-spec RXE and mid-spec RXL (O) variants.

The benefits on the RXE and RXL (O) variants of the Kwid only include the loyalty bonus, referral discount and vehicle scrappage discounts.

Buyers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir can get total benefits of up to Rs 65,000, with up to Rs 40,000 cash discount on the mid-spec RXL (O), and the higher-spec RXT and Climber variants.

The Renault Kwid hatchback starts from Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer All India Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The above discounts apply to all the variants of the Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.

For the RXE variant, only the loyalty bonus is available.

Prices of the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer All India Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

The above discounts apply to all Kiger variants, save for its lower-spec RXE and RXL variants.

The RXE and RXL variants of the Kiger can only be had with a loyalty bonus. No other benefit is given for these two variants.

Prices of the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes:

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 are available on all Renault offerings for employees of select corporate entities and public sector units.

Additional loyalty benefits on the submission of some required documents are also offered above the mentioned discounts.

Farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members can get a Rs 4,000 rural discount.

That said, you can only avail the rural or corporate discount, not both.

A ‘RELIVE’ discount for vehicle scrappage and an additional loyalty bonus is also offered with all cars.

The discounts mentioned above may differ by state and city. Please contact your nearest Renault dealerships for the exact details.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

