Get Up To Rs 70,000 Off On Tata Cars In September 2021

Published On Sep 08, 2021 05:16 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

The benefits this month are available across the entire lineup

Tata Harrier gets the maximum discounts of up to Rs 70,000.

The Tiago and Tigor pack benefits of up to Rs 38,000 and Rs 43,000, respectively.

The Altroz gets only a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Savings on the Safari go up to Rs 25,000.

Tata has rolled out sizeable discounts on its entire lineup for September, including the Altroz, Nexon EV, and Safari. The models get cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses.

Here’s how much you can save on each model:

Tata Tiago

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 38,000

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 38,000 on the Tiago.

The hatchback retails from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 43,000

The Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs 43,000, including a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The subcompact sedan is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 7.27 lakh.

The Tigor is now available with an electric powertrain as well. We recently drove the Tigor EV, and here’s what we think of it.

Tata Altroz

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount - Total Up to Rs 15,000

Only the Altroz’s top-spec XZ variant is available with benefits.

There’s just a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the Altroz.

The hatch is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 20,000

The Nexon diesel is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The petrol variants only get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.2 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount - Total Up to Rs 15,000

The base-spec XZ and XZ+ get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, while the top-spec Lux gets Rs 15,000 off.

There’s no cash or corporate discount available.

The Nexon EV retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 70,000

All Tata Harrier variants, save for the Dark and Camo Editions, pack cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts worth up to Rs 70,000.

The Dark and Camo Editions do not get any cash discount, but only the exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The SUV is priced from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh.

Tata Safari

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount - Total Rs 25,000

All the Safari’s variants are available with only an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

The price of the Tata Safari ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT