Get Up To Rs 40,000 Off On Premium Hatchbacks This September

Published On Sep 14, 2021 12:29 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

The i20 is being offered with the highest discounts this month

The Baleno is offered with benefits of up to Rs 23,000.

There’s a cash discount of Rs 15,000 available with the top-end XZ variant of the Altroz.

The i20 and Jazz will give you the maximum savings, of up to Rs 40,000.

Buyers looking for premium hatchbacks in September are in great luck. Almost all of them are available with benefits this month, including the i20 and Altroz. The i20 and Jazz are offered with the maximum savings. Read ahead to know what you can save this month on buying a premium hatchback:

Hyundai i20

Discount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

If you are going for the Hyundai i20 iMT Turbo, you can save up to Rs 40,000 including a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

There’s no cash discount for the diesel variants, but you get an exchange bonus and corporate discount.

There’s no offer on petrol and turbo-petrol DCT variants this month.

The i20 retails from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

Tata Altroz

Discount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000

The top-end XZ variant of the Altroz gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

There’s no discount on other variants.

The hatch is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Discount Amount Cash Discount / Free Accessories Up to Rs 10,000 / Rs 11,950 Discount on car exchange Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Up to Rs 39,950

Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 39,950 on the Jazz this month.

There’s a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or the option of free accessories worth up to Rs 11,947.

The petrol-only hatchback retails from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Discount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 23,000

If you go for the manual variants, you will be able to save up to Rs 23,000.

Baleno’s CVT variants are not offered with a cash discount, but with exchange and corporate discounts.

It retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.

(All Prices ex-showroom)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealerships for the exact details.

