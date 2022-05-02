Get Up To Rs 33,200 Off On Honda Cars This May
The Jazz offers the most benefits, while the Amaze does the least
The Jazz is available with discounts worth up to Rs 33,200.
The fifth and fourth-gen City can be had with offers of up to Rs 30,400 and Rs 20,000 respectively.
You can save up to Rs 26,000 with the WR-V.
Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 9,000 with the Amaze.
No offers for the City and WR-V’s diesel variants.
Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 33,200 on the City, fourth-gen City, Amaze, and WR-V this May. You can avail cash, corporate, and exchange discounts on the lineup. Do note that if you’re planning for the Honda City, you might want to check out the City Hybrid, which is a bit costlier than regular model but offers up a claimed fuel economy of 26.5kmpl.
Here are the model-wise offers:
|
Models
|
Cash Discount / Free accessories
|
Exchange discount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Loyalty Exchange bonus
|
Corporate discount
|
Total
|
City
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 5,400
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 8,000
|
Up to Rs 30,400
|
City 4th Generation
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 8,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
WR-V
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 26,000
|
Jazz
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,200
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 33,200
|
Amaze
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 5,000
|
-
|
Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 9,000
The fifth-gen City is available with benefits of up to Rs 30,400. You can either go for a cash discount or free accessories.
There’s no offer available with the City’s diesel variants.
The fourth-generation City doesn’t get any cash or exchange benefits. However, you can go for loyalty and corporate benefits.
The WR-V doesn’t get any cash discount either, but you can still avail other offers on it. There are no benefits available with the diesel variants.
The Honda Jazz offers the maximum savings of up to Rs 33,200. You can either opt for a cash discount or free accessories.
Honda is offering only a loyalty bonus and a corporate discount with the Amaze. The offers are available with the sedan’s both petrol and diesel variants.
