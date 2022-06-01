Get Up To Rs 27,400 Off On Honda Cars This June
Get cash, exchange and corporate benefits with the option of free accessories
Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 27,400 for its entire range of cars barring the City hybrid. This time, there are no offers on any diesel variants, even in the case of the Amaze, which was the only Honda diesel model to get benefits. Here are the model-wise offers:
|
Models
|
Cash Discount / Free accessories
|
Exchange discount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Loyalty Exchange bonus
|
Corporate discount
|
Total
|
City
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 5,400
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 27,400
|
City 4th Generation
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
-
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
WR-V
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 27,000
|
Jazz
|
Up to Rs 5,000 / Up to Rs 6000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 27,000
|
Amaze
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 5,000
|
-
|
Rs 3,000
|
Up to Rs 8,000
-
The fifth-generation City is available with the maximum benefits. You can opt for a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or go for free accessories worth Rs 5,400.
-
Only loyal Honda customers are eligible for benefits on the fourth-gen City, including cash and exchange discounts. There are no cash, exchange or corporate benefits.
-
Honda is offering the WR-V without any cash discount, but besides that, you can still save up to Rs 27,000.
-
The Jazz can be had with all types of offers, totaling up to Rs 26,000.
-
The Honda Amaze gets the least benefits, with just corporate and loyalty offers of up to Rs 8,000.
Note: All offers will likely vary depending on your location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.
